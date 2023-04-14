As an organization that is highly dependent upon volunteers, we at White County Aging Program would like to acknowledge the spirit of those who choose to give of their time and energy.

We recently lost such a giver – Ms. Josephine Rosetta Calfa Hamby, affectionately known as “Ms. Rose” by her peers and the employees at White County Aging Program’s Searcy Center.

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.