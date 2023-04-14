As an organization that is highly dependent upon volunteers, we at White County Aging Program would like to acknowledge the spirit of those who choose to give of their time and energy.
We recently lost such a giver – Ms. Josephine Rosetta Calfa Hamby, affectionately known as “Ms. Rose” by her peers and the employees at White County Aging Program’s Searcy Center.
Although I did not have the privilege of meeting Ms. Rose, I can honestly say I have heard about her from almost day one of my one-year tenure at WCAP. She was the stuff of legends – a real firecracker of a personality, and someone who was devoted to the seniors whom we serve at WCAP. In fact, she was one of the original WCAP volunteers, almost from the time our building at 2200 E. Moore Ave. was built and opened for business in the mid-1990s.
Rose Hamby did anything and everything that was needed, but she primarily manned one of the volunteer desks. Absolutely no one got by her without signing in and hearing the necessary updates, etc. We have several clients and staff members who have fond memories of Ms. Rose and her devotion (as well as tales of her antics). I will admit that I have heard the word “fiesty” used a time or two in reference to her!
After hearing these memories described by those who loved her, laughed with her and observed her devotion to WCAP, I can say this: we need more ”Ms. Roses” both at WCAP and in the world in general. People who survive the tough times, and still find it in themselves to give. The ones who are willing to donate time, energy and concern to organizations like WCAP because it is the right thing to do. The ones who just want to be a part and contribute to the greater good. Ms. Rose did not have an easy life, but she chose to channel her energy into something so very positive – volunteering.
I suspect that Ms. Rose also discovered that giving is healing and even carthartic. For those who have suffered through the pain and agony that life can sometimes dole out, giving of ourselves to a worthy cause can be a soothing salve that helps to allay grief and heartache, and serves as a way to honor those whom we have lost.
Working for the benefit of others reminds us that we are all a part of humanity in times when it can feel as though we are far too segregated from each other. This is especially true after the pandemic and the isolation that so many senior citizens experienced.
At WCAP, we are extremely blessed with a good number of volunteers who possess a genuine spirit of giving and devotion. Of course, we can always use more!
If not at WCAP, then please consider volunteering at any one of the many non-profit organizations throughout White County. A quick internet search will provide you with lots of options and information. I am sure you will be able to identify an opportunity that suits your schedule and skills and the direction in which your heart may be leading you.
Be assured that volunteers are treasured beyond measure and as a rookie in the non-profit world, one of the first lessons I have learned – utilize volunteers. You absolutely will be useful! So, if you have an hour once a week or a full day three times a week – look for a place to be put to work and contribute to a cause that benefits our communities in White County or beyond.
With every day that passes, I hear of more needs that we must find a way to meet. It’s the right thing to do and I promise you – the rewards are remarkable.
To those of you who currently volunteer, many thanks and you have my admiration for caring and manifesting that concern into action!
If you knew Ms. Rose and would like to honor her, you might consider the GoFundMe to assist the family with her final expenses at gofund.me/b59ba067.
Please feel free to contact me or just drop by the Lightle Center at 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy should you be interested in our services or in volunteering.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
