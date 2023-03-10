Just about one year ago, I accepted the position of program director at White County Aging Program Inc. It has been a whirlwind experience getting acclimated to the non-profit world! In that time, I have repeatedly encountered so many misconceptions about who we are, what we do, where we go and why.
I thought it appropriate that my first column address these questions. Our ultimate goal is to offer senior citizens social activities, to keep them from isolating in their homes, to support their independence and, of course, to feed them. If we do these things, we can help defer the need for institutional care. We want our seniors to remain independent and active.
Who? WCAP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and as such, we exist on donations, grants and the generosity of our city and county governments. We are led by a board of directors and the business is managed by a program director.
Who we are not ... WCAP is not a government entity. We receive amazing support from the city of Searcy and White County, as well as federal grants that are administered to us by the White River Area Agency on Aging, but we are a stand-alone corporation.
What? We provide services to senior citizens 60 years of age and above throughout White County in three primary areas of service the first of which is on-site activities in our senior centers. WCAP currently operates four senior centers in White County: Bradford, Pangburn, Griffithville and Searcy (aka the Lightle Center). Our Searcy facility also houses our corporate offices and staff. Our other centers are staffed with either volunteers or employees.
Activities vary among the centers and are based on the communities in which they operate.
Griffithville is open Tuesday and Thursday and focuses on Bingo, fellowship and Bible study.
Pangburn is open Monday-Friday and includes words games, corn hole and socialization.
Bradford is open Monday-Friday and is the jigsaw capital of Arkansas! They also have an amazing assortment of exercise equipment available.
Searcy is open Monday-Friday and is our largest facility. It offers socialization, exercise classes such as bean bag baseball, chair volleyball, chair exercise and Drums Alive, dominos, jigsaw puzzles, cards, corn hole and, of course, Bingo!
We serve a hot meal in each center when open.
The second area of service is transportation. We can help qualifying senior citizens get to doctor and other medical appointments such as chemotherapy and dialysis, dentist, etc. WCAP also has Tuesday and Thursday Walmart/grocery runs so that these seniors can shop for themselves. Many times, we are the only means through which these seniors can get out of their homes. We also pick up local seniors in Searcy and transport them to the Lightle Center.
The third area of service is home-delivered meals or better known as Meals On Wheels. We deliver hot and frozen meals to qualifying seniors throughout White County. You may have seen our vehicles with the WCAP logo and Meals on Wheels logo. These meals provide sustaining nutritional food to many who otherwise might not eat that day.
Our drivers in both transportation and HDM departments are completely invested in our senior clients. Many times our drivers are serving as a wellness check and are the only person that client sees on a regular basis. Relationships are formed. Also, it is surprising how many of these seniors have no one locally – no family, no invested friends.
Where? We provide the above services only in White County.
Why? Because our mission is to “Serve Those Who Have Served Us.”
I always tell our clients: “You are not our client because we (WCAP staff) have jobs. We have jobs because you are our client.”
Our staff is amazing – but that is another article.
For more information, call us at (501) 268-2586 or just come by the Lightle Center at 2200 E. Moore Ave. on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We would love to visit and provide more information.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2586.
