Just about one year ago, I accepted the position of program director at White County Aging Program Inc. It has been a whirlwind experience getting acclimated to the non-profit world! In that time, I have repeatedly encountered so many misconceptions about who we are, what we do, where we go and why.

I thought it appropriate that my first column address these questions. Our ultimate goal is to offer senior citizens social activities, to keep them from isolating in their homes, to support their independence and, of course, to feed them. If we do these things, we can help defer the need for institutional care. We want our seniors to remain independent and active.

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2586. 

