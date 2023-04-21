If you are running or working for a nonprofit organization, you must pretty much be all the things ... bold, humble, brave, discerning, creative, resourceful, aware, controlled, daring, and most of all, a master multi-tasker.
This article is for all of the nonprofit directors, organizers and workers.
On a daily basis, I continue to be stunned at the amount of paperwork, accountability, reporting, assessments, audits, etc., that are required of the White County Aging Program. It is astounding and at times a bit overwhelming – especially when you are a newbie.
After one year in the nonprofit world, I have come to the conclusion that it takes about five years to really be immersed and knowledgeable. I go to meetings and I still hear terms and phrases that are literally Greek to me. How do I handle this? I proudly embrace my ignorance and ask lots of questions, take copious notes and then try to piece it all together to apply the information to our company and for our clients’ benefit.
I also lean heavily on our staff, many of whom have been with WCAP for years. They are resourceful and dedicated and do not hesitate to share their knowledge and experience and advice with me. I am the one where the buck stops ... the director, but I try to forge relationships with staff that allow them to be open with advice, criticism and especially ideas.
I believe that the best managers surround themselves with employees who are more knowledgeable about the work. It is then my primary responsibility to ensure that those employees are successful. Our boots-on-the-ground staff members are the face of our company at WCAP. They reflect our values and mission daily both to our clients and to the public. WCAP is supremely blessed with focused, responsible and loyal employees.
People who work for nonprofits are special. They certainly are not there for the money and benefits because most nonprofit staff positions are necessarily paid at minimum wage, and most nonprofits are unable to offer insurance and other benefits.
It is totally safe to say that those who work for nonprofits are in it for the mission – it becomes a personal mission – one where the “benefits” are not monetary. It sort of sucks you in and before you know it, your heart has a new kind of happy and fulfillment that wasn’t there before you entered the nonprofit world.
I am a better listener than I was a year ago. I am a much better observer. I am not as self-absorbed. I no longer look through people – I look at them and try to meet them where they are. These are all common traits amongst nonprofit workers. I have a long way to go to be fully aware and educated, but my heart is in it.
As one of my staff said, “I wish I had found this career years ago.” Me, too, Rusty.
Do an internet search for “nonprofits in White County, Ark.” and be ready to be astounded. There are so so many. You can research which ones may be of interest to you or a loved one as a recipient, or you may decide to join our club. Believe me, you will be embraced either as a volunteer or an employee.
So, to all of those who work for nonprofits, I salute you. I admire you and I lift you up for your service and devotion. Thank you.
Please feel free to drop by White County Aging Program at the Lightle Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, if you would like to learn more about our services.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
