If you are running or working for a nonprofit organization, you must pretty much be all the things ... bold, humble, brave, discerning, creative, resourceful, aware, controlled, daring, and most of all, a master multi-tasker.

This article is for all of the nonprofit directors, organizers and workers.

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.