This week, I need to talk about the local government support White County Aging Program Inc. receives. But first, I need to clarify that there no socio-economic requirements to our services. There are some eligibility requirements for some services, but income is not one of them. Very simply, our doors are open to every senior 60 years of age or older who wants to come join us.
White County Aging Program Inc. operates senior citizen centers — recreational and educational facilities for senior citizens 60 and above. The Lightle Center is a sizable building with a large congregational area (even though we have outgrown it) and houses our corporate headquarters and staff. It also contains the kitchen that cooks lunch daily for all our congregate clients who come into a WCAP center anywhere in the county, as well as all the Meals on Wheels food that is delivered to home-delivered meal clients all over White County. Believe me, it’s a lot of food!
The Lightle Center is home to our fleet of vehicles used for transporting eligible seniors and delivering our Meals on Wheels.
We are privileged to have the use of this building which is owned by the city of Searcy. When I think of the huge plus this is to our program and how it greatly increases the number of services we can offer, the number of seniors we can serve, I am truly immensely grateful. The city of Searcy is a generous supporter of the assistance we provide to our clients, and I want our White County communities to understand the importance of the city’s contribution to the continuation of these services. Very simply put, WCAP could not do what we do without it.
Additionally, we receive monetary support from White County. This in large part helps us to pay our staff. Most people do not understand that as a non-profit, you cannot obtain grant monies for salaries. I don’t understand why it is this way, but it is just the way it is. Our federal grant funds absolutely cannot be spent on salaries. The government of White County has long since been a very substantial contributor to our causes because it goes directly to the benefit of its citizens. WCAP could not do what we do without the county’s assistance.
I am not saying it is easy, but with help from these government entities, I can concentrate our budget on services and, of course, operational expenses. The longer I am in this position, the more clearly I see the value in this support. The seniors of White County are blessed with a county-seat city and a county government that sees the benefit of maintaining these services for its resident senior citizens.
Not every county is like White County. Not every county-seat city is like Searcy. We are truly endowed with continued leadership that realizes the need for assistance to senior citizens. So, thank you so very much city of Searcy and White County!
So, the next time you see your mayor, city councilperson, county judge or Quorum Court member, or other city or county representative, speak up and thank them for their wisdom and persistent concern for the aging population in White County.
If you have any questions or would like further information, please contact me. Of course, we want you to join us in any one of our centers in Pangburn, Bradford, Griffithville or Searcy.
It is with grateful hearts that we at White County Aging Program are privileged to continue “Serving Those Who Have Served Us”.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
