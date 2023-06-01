This week, I need to talk about the local government support White County Aging Program Inc. receives. But first, I need to clarify that there no socio-economic requirements to our services. There are some eligibility requirements for some services, but income is not one of them. Very simply, our doors are open to every senior 60 years of age or older who wants to come join us.

White County Aging Program Inc. operates senior citizen centers — recreational and educational facilities for senior citizens 60 and above. The Lightle Center is a sizable building with a large congregational area (even though we have outgrown it) and houses our corporate headquarters and staff. It also contains the kitchen that cooks lunch daily for all our congregate clients who come into a WCAP center anywhere in the county, as well as all the Meals on Wheels food that is delivered to home-delivered meal clients all over White County. Believe me, it’s a lot of food!

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

