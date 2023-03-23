Many people throughout White County and particularly in the Searcy area are familiar with the Lightle Center building at 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy. This facility was largely financed through the generosity of the John E. Lightle family. It has been designated by resolution of the city of Searcy for use as a senior center since 1994.
The seniors of Searcy have benefited from the generosity of the Lightle family for many years and we continue to do so today. Countless lives have been served, enriched and the quality of life for many improved because of the fellowship, services and activities provided in this building. The gracious support of the Lightle family will always be acknowledged and remembered as more generations of senior citizens enter our doors.
In addition to service departments, the Lightle Senior Center houses the corporate offices of White County Aging Program Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that includes managers, program director and billing and records maintenance.
I have learned that too many people throughout our community believe this center and our entire WCAP program services are only for lower-income brackets. Wrong, wrong and wrong! To clarify, we do not target any specific socioeconomic sector. You just need to be a senior citizen aged 60 or above, and register — no cost involved. Then, just show up and have a good time!
Notice: A very good time to visit would be this coming Monday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m. for a Pancake Supper Fundraiser. At only $5 per serving, it is a really good value. Serving includes pancakes, sausage, blueberry or strawberry toppings, whip cream and syrup — so, let us do the cooking for you while you check out the Lightle Senior Center. Our board of directors will be serving you along with our kitchen staff.
The Lightle Center facility has hosted weddings, showers, birthday parties, luaus, pageants and just about every kind of celebration one can imagine. However, as was the case with many businesses, the pandemic had a substantial impact on our on-site services and activities.
For an extended period of time our seniors could not come to the center — but ... our amazing staff was diligent, dedicated and continued to prepare and serve our Meals on Wheels clients throughout White County and our transportation staff continued to get seniors to the doctor, dentist, dialysis, chemo and other essential appointments. As you can imagine, these services were vital to our homebound clients during the COVID shutdown.
The kitchen in this building is where we cook approximately 500 meals a day to feed senior citizens throughout White County, including for our Bradford, Pangburn and Griffithville centers and, of course, our Meals On Wheels program across all of White County. Additionally, the Searcy center serves as transportation hub for the fleet of vehicles used for Meals on Wheels and client transportation services.
While food and transportation are vital, there is a third group of services that has a huge impact on maintaining quality of life for our senior citizens — on-site activities. One of these services is exercise led by Paula Osborne, our center director, or sometimes by a trained volunteer.
Wellness & Balance is a seated class that focuses on mobility, strength and balance. It takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday 9:30-10 a.m.
Chair Volleyball — our clients love this ... and they get loud! They are very competitive and enjoy the challenge of keeping the volley going. There is a lot of laughter, and it often draws me out of my office to watch and soak up the fun!
Bean Bag Baseball — similar to corn hole but the board is upright and has holes for first, second and third bases as well as foul balls and outs. Any number of people can play on Tuesday and Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. Our Searcy Senior Lions also travel to play other teams in our district and will be participating in the state tournament in May.
Corn Hole is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m., but almost daily we have clients who eat lunch and then set up and play until Bingo begins. Seniors can also play after Bingo ends at 1:30 p.m. each day.
A new activity has recently been added — Drums Alive, and it is awesome and so, so fun! This is a seated activity, although participants can stand if they choose to do so. A big exercise ball serves as the “drum” and clients use drum sticks to beat a routine on the ball to great music, such as "Old Time Rock 'n' Roll," "Something to Talk About," "Jailhouse Rock." This exercise provides great movement and cognitive benefits not to mention it is an awesome way to vent frustration! There is so much interest in this class that we had to order more equipment. Drums Alive is on Monday and Friday 9:15-10 a.m.
Monday-Friday there are always dominoes, card games, checkers, jigsaw puzzles, word search and crosswords that are great to keep cognitive skills sharp and allow for fellowship and competition.
Then, we have the oldie but goodie — bingo — each day Monday-Friday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Believe me, no one and nothing keeps Bingo from happening!
Once a month on the second Thursday, we have a dance from 7-9 p.m. and sometimes it goes later if we are really rocking! The band is Sugarloaf and we have a potluck. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $6 per person. There are always those looking for dance partners, so if you are solo, we guarantee you will dance! Lots of line dancing, too.
Socialization is absolutely essential for those of us in our senior years and that includes me at 67 years young! Engaging with each other is fun and keeps us connected. Even if you just come in to hang out, it is beneficial and you will see that the group of “regulars” in the Lightle Senior Center will welcome you with open arms, as will our remarkable staff. Please come check us out.
From time to time we offer educational classes on topics such as diabetes and nutrition with support from our vital partner, White River Area Agency on Aging. We will be sure to announce these here and on social media.
Feel free to contact myself or Paula Osborne, center director, at (501) 268-2587 or just walk in the door at 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy. We will give you a tour and you can see what’s happening.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
