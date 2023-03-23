Many people throughout White County and particularly in the Searcy area are familiar with the Lightle Center building at 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy. This facility was largely financed through the generosity of the John E. Lightle family. It has been designated by resolution of the city of Searcy for use as a senior center since 1994.

The seniors of Searcy have benefited from the generosity of the Lightle family for many years and we continue to do so today. Countless lives have been served, enriched and the quality of life for many improved because of the fellowship, services and activities provided in this building. The gracious support of the Lightle family will always be acknowledged and remembered as more generations of senior citizens enter our doors.

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

