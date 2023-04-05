Having been the program director for the White County Aging Program for a year, I find myself considering our senior citizens in just about every circumstance that arises. Most recently this has involved the weather.
We performed a tornado drill at the Lightle Center last week — specifically three days before the tornado hit Arkansas on March 31. I wasn’t thinking about, nor had I checked, the weather but as a born-and-raised Arkansan, I know what this time of year means — severe weather and most likely tornadoes.
Our staff members started the drill and very effectively assigned themselves to those seniors with mobility issues. Me, I was on the microphone — reminding them to be quiet and listen to the staff members who were attempting to quickly move them into our bathrooms.
Of course, there were those who were going back to get their coffee, their Bingo cards, purses, etc. and of course, I had to remind them this is a tornado! Seconds count! Forget the Bingo cards, etc., etc., etc. Overall, I was impressed that we were able to get everyone in the bathrooms in just under three minutes. Our goal is two minutes.
Then Friday and the EF3 tornado came, and our drill plan changed accordingly. I plan to have a drill every week throughout April. Is that too much? I don’t think so — not after seeing the death and destruction that hit our state March 31. These precious lives are absolutely worth the disruption to our regular schedule.
Over the weekend when I was trying to understand the extent of the damages throughout our state, I kept thinking about the senior citizens in those areas living alone, without family close by, in a home without much protection or a safe place, or in a rural area with no close neighbors.
How many of them were alone, afraid and unable to leave an unsafe home and get to a safe shelter? Has anyone checked on them? How many suffered injury or damage to their homes? How many were without power? How many were not warned about the storms? This is when our firsthand knowledge of the poor conditions in which some clients live really haunts us. My heart was heavy and remains so.
Thankfully, I know the core of Arkansans and how we always come together in times of tragedy. This is evident and reaches to the four corners of our remarkable state — stories of neighbor checking on neighbor, churches and civic organizations amassing much-needed essential supplies, municipalities and counties providing equipment and manpower, the governor immediately declaring a disaster and asking for FEMA and other disaster aid.
We should be so very proud of our city of Searcy government sending aid to those who have lost so much, particularly in Wynne. City Engineer Mark Lane and municipal teams are diligently providing resources. Searcy may be a small city, but we are givers, helpers and workers and we do whatever it takes because we are resilient and generous.
Even though White County was for the most part spared, damage did occur in some areas. As our staff returned to work Monday morning, I knew I didn’t even need to remind our staff to closely check on our clients as they arrived at our centers or went to their homes for Meals on Wheels deliveries or to transport clients. I knew without a doubt that that our team was thinking the same thing over the weekend: How are our clients physically, emotionally?
I am privileged to work with the most compassionate people of my life, and as a team we are privileged to do what we do at White County Aging Program. I always say to our clients: “You are not here because we have jobs. We have jobs because you are here.”
The WCAP team humbly claims the motto: “Serving Those Who Have Served Us” and we would appreciate you joining us as a volunteer!
Please call (501) 268-2587 or come by the Lightle Center at 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.