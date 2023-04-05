Having been the program director for the White County Aging Program for a year, I find myself considering our senior citizens in just about every circumstance that arises. Most recently this has involved the weather.

We performed a tornado drill at the Lightle Center last week — specifically three days before the tornado hit Arkansas on March 31. I wasn’t thinking about, nor had I checked, the weather but as a born-and-raised Arkansan, I know what this time of year means — severe weather and most likely tornadoes.

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2586.

