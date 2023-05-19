Deborah Dare: Recognize National Aging Month

I have previously mentioned that White County Aging Program works closely with another aging services agency — White River Area Agency on Aging. There are eight of these area agencies across Arkansas and they exist solely to help the aging population of Arkansas lead better, more independent lives. I highly recommend that you check them out at www.WRAAA.com.
The support and assistance WCAP receives from WRAAA is nonstop, targeted and invaluable and this week we were privileged to receive more. Some of our team and I attended a retreat sponsored by the statewide Area Agencies on Aging in Jacksonville. It was obvious that a lot of work and thought went into the program. It was a great balance of teaching, information and fun!
There is so much that I would like to share, but I must start by saying that it was remarkable to be in the room with such a large group of people who have laser focus on the needs of our growing senior population. You don’t go into this business for the money, but you do stay for the purpose.
Each person who works in aging services is there because it is a calling, a conviction or something that is pulling them toward it. The passion and energy in that room were palpable and the obvious common thread – each of us loves and cares deeply about the senior citizens of Arkansas and we want to help them.
Since 2011, 10,000 Arkansas baby boomers per day have reached the age of 65! This will continue through 2029. Healthy seniors translate to lower health costs, so you would think that our government would be investing more into this population segment. However, recent news reports that funding to aging programs could be substantially cut. So, each of us in that room will rise to the occasion and get out there and start fundraising, begging for donations and cutting corners on operating costs. We will continue to serve as many as we can.
So, heads up White County! We must support the continuation of services to this growing population.
Now, I’m just going to toss out a few of the statements, etc., from this retreat that hit me in the heart:
We gotta keep mentally growing new brain cells 'cause it ain't over 'til it's over!
Grandma Moses did not even start painting until she was in her 70s!
Love transcends all boundaries. Unconditional love is what we feel for our families. We may fuss and bicker with them, but we will defend and protect them to the hilt! This is what we feel toward our senior citizens.
Sometimes people do not know how to show that they are grateful or say thank you. This is an early lesson we learn in aging services, and you know what??? It’s OK because we know they are grateful, and we are not in it for recognition.
Love crosses age, circumstances, time, situations and even death. Love can conquer all.
There is no endgame. There is no finish line. It’s never over. We keep on keeping on to serve more. Our work in aging services is representative of unconditional love. Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable of our population. We help ourselves when we help others.
“It is just as powerful to love unconditionally as it is to be loved unconditionally” — Brad Hyde, community liaison director, ARISA.
As director of White County Aging Program Inc., I spend a great deal of time shuffling paper, reporting, accounting, documenting, etc. — but the staff and I spend all of our time loving these people we serve and a good chunk of time worrying about the ones we have yet to reach.
Come and see us at one of our centers in Searcy, Bradford, Griffithville or Pangburn. We will share the love and try to give you the support you need, and if we cannot give it, we will try to help you find it!
It is with gratefulness that we are “Serving Those Who Have Served Us”.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
