Deborah Dare: Recognize National Aging Month

I have previously mentioned that White County Aging Program works closely with another aging services agency — White River Area Agency on Aging. There are eight of these area agencies across Arkansas and they exist solely to help the aging population of Arkansas lead better, more independent lives. I highly recommend that you check them out at www.WRAAA.com.

The support and assistance WCAP receives from WRAAA is nonstop, targeted and invaluable and this week we were privileged to receive more. Some of our team and I attended a retreat sponsored by the statewide Area Agencies on Aging in Jacksonville. It was obvious that a lot of work and thought went into the program. It was a great balance of teaching, information and fun!

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.