Deborah Dare: May is Older Americans Month

So, let’s talk about older Americans. The population age 65 and older increased from 39.6 million in 2009 to 54.1 million in 2019 (a 36% increase) and is projected to reach 94.7 million in 2060. By 2040, there will be about 80.8 million older persons, more than twice as many as in 2000.
Now here is a real eye opener: The year 2030 marks an important demographic turning point in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 National Population Projections. By 2030, all baby boomers will be older than age 65. This will expand the size of the older population so that 1 in every 5 residents will be of retirement age. This is an astounding stat — 1 in every 5 will be of retirement age.
What are we doing to prepare for the needs of this growing population of older Americans? There are a number of programs serving senior citizens at national, state, county and municipal levels, such as White County Aging Program Inc. Some are government-based, some are 501(c)(3) nonprofits, some are independent for-profit entities. The common thread is a need for funds, particularly for those nonprofits.
As a nonprofit, White County Aging Program continues to rely on acknowledgement from our federal government that our needs are increasing exponentially along with the growing senior citizen population. But those grant funds are not necessarily increasing.
As we prep our budgets for the coming fiscal year, we cross our fingers, pray and beg. This year, I am just hoping we do not experience a cut in the amount of federal grants we receive because as you can see from the stats stated above, the need is certainly not diminishing.
So, we fundraise, we go into the community and ask for donations from local, regional and national businesses. It is always the local businesses that are the first to respond.
This month our own Burrito Day in Searcy is acknowledging Older Americans Month with a 15% donation of all proceeds from sales Wednesday, May 31. We thank the owners for their generosity and want to acknowledge that this is certainly not the first time they have done this for a nonprofit cause in Searcy. Burrito Day is a staunch supporter of our Searcy charitable causes.
I freely admit that I am no expert, but I will claim that my eyes have been opened over the last year when it comes to helping our senior citizens thrive. And yes, I am senior at 67 years of age and am blessed with health and vitality, but so many of our aging population are not.
Nearly every day when I listen to the morning news, I hear about what “day” it is ... national taco day, national doughnut day, national paint your lawnmower pink day ... you know what I’m talking about. But this month, the focus is not on a food, or an activity, or a game, but on a growing population of people who tend to be forgotten and overlooked.
I am thinking of seniors who are alone far too often, and especially those who are unable to get out and about on their own, and especially so post-pandemic. This segment is in danger of far too much isolation, which can bring a vibrant person with so much left to give to a mind-set of self-doubt, helplessness and deep depression. These seniors are of utmost concern to me since I have witnessed firsthand the extent to which the pandemic has impacted them.
In no way do I intend to diminish the needs of children, or families, or other groups. It just seems that our senior citizens are all too often overlooked or forgotten. There are so many we are not reaching with our services due to budget constraints. There are so many who do not know that the White County Aging Program exists and what we can offer them or about other available aging services. There so many who do not realize we can help them normalize back into a social atmosphere, where they are acknowledged, feel safe, cared for and loved.
WCAP can also refer them to other agencies who offer other vital services. Believe me, these aging service companies are a tight group and we are focused on better information, communication and referrals to help as many seniors as possible.
If we can identify senior citizens who are isolating, we can help them get involved in any one of our four senior centers in White County. Believe me, these centers have an atmosphere of camaraderie, fun, laughter, challenges, entertainment and more.
Plugging back into a social life or especially starting one over from scratch is not easy but it is necessary to support that individual remaining independent and vital. At WCAP, we will embrace you or your loved one with a hug and smile and things to do!
So, if you are aware of or concerned about a senior who is not getting out of their home, or who has very little contact with others, please give them our phone number — (501) 268-2587 — or just bring them by one of our centers.
We can also send someone out to talk with them, or we can give them a call and explain what we can offer. It can be as simple as a suggestion and that suggestion can truly change a senior’s life by bringing the light back into their daily life through fellowship with others. Please keep in mind that you can make a difference in a senior’s life just by truly paying attention and noticing and maybe asking a few questions.
We appreciate your support and please let us know if we can be of service because we love “Serving Those Who Have Served Us.”
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.