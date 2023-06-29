Deborah Dare: Impact of extreme heat on old adults

You do not need me to tell you that we are suffering a somewhat early heat wave in Arkansas! Of course, all of us at White County Aging Program are particularly concerned for our senior citizens during these heat waves.

In this regard, please know that the Lightle Center is open as a cooling center and heat relief for senior citizens 60 and above, during local heat advisory warnings. The hours will fluctuate according to available staff to operate the center, but we certainly will be available from 8 am.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday (holidays not included).

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

