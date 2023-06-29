Deborah Dare: Impact of extreme heat on old adults

You do not need me to tell you that we are suffering a somewhat early heat wave in Arkansas! Of course, all of us at White County Aging Program are particularly concerned for our senior citizens during these heat waves.
In this regard, please know that the Lightle Center is open as a cooling center and heat relief for senior citizens 60 and above, during local heat advisory warnings. The hours will fluctuate according to available staff to operate the center, but we certainly will be available from 8 am.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday (holidays not included).
Please, please check on your elderly friends, relatives and neighbors during these advisories. Also, we strongly suggest that they do not get out unless it is absolutely necessary, especially for outdoor activities such as watering plants. If watering must be done, it should be done early in the morning or later in the evening just before dusk. Even better, offer to do it for them or encourage them to ask for help from friends or family.
Older adults do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature. They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat. They are more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature or sweat. Stay cool, stay hydrated.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If there is no air conditioning, contact the local health department, or find a cooling center in the area. Do not rely on a fan as a main cooling source when it’s extremely hot outside. Drink more water than usual and please don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink. Just keep some water nearby and consistently sip. If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask your doctor how much you should drink during hot weather.
Don’t use the stove or oven to cook — it will make both you and your home hotter. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Take cool showers or baths to cool down. Do not engage in very strenuous activities and get plenty of rest. Ask someone to check in on you! This is self-advocating and is the smart thing to do!
If you are the caregiver or concerned friend or relative to a senior citizen, then please sit down with them and review this article. Remind them of their importance and that we need them to remain viable contributing citizens, and not end up in the hospital from heat exhaustion, etc.
White County Aging Program urges our older adults to heed the above warnings! Just call (501) 268-2587 for our hours of daily operation during heat advisories.
It is with grateful hearts that we are privileged to continue “Serving Those Who Have Served Us.” Call me if you have questions or need more information or just drop by the Lightle Center.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
