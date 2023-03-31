As a non-profit organization, the White County Aging Program is faced with many challenges – most of them monetary – but we are also privileged to engage our hearts every day in the most rewarding ways.

The relationships I see and hear about, particularly from our Meals on Wheels and transportation drivers, are remarkable. I have heard funny, interesting, sad, shocking and heartfelt recounts of stories told, memories shared and wisdom acknowledged.

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

