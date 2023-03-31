As a non-profit organization, the White County Aging Program is faced with many challenges – most of them monetary – but we are also privileged to engage our hearts every day in the most rewarding ways.
The relationships I see and hear about, particularly from our Meals on Wheels and transportation drivers, are remarkable. I have heard funny, interesting, sad, shocking and heartfelt recounts of stories told, memories shared and wisdom acknowledged.
This week, I want to specifically talk about the clients we serve with our home-delivered meals program – Meals on Wheels. Some of these clients are fresh out of the hospital and are facing a recuperation period. They contact WCAP because they are just not up to preparing nutritional meals for themselves.
Frequently, these individuals are often added as a private pay client since that is the quickest way to initiate service. Why? Because, unfortunately, we have a long non-private pay waiting list, and that list is governed by guess what ... you got it – money.
Our budget for home-delivered meals is not what we need it to be. However, we must operate responsibly and stay within our means. Private pay allows family members who live remotely or who cannot be in the home with the senior, to engage our Meals on Wheels services for a set price, which is currently $7 per meal.
Regardless of private pay or non-private pay status, we deliver meals across White County every week, 52 weeks a year. If inclement weather prohibits our drivers from being on the road, we have it covered. In the fall each year, we purchase and deliver a shelf-stable emergency meal box, containing staple food for five meals. The client is instructed not to consume this food until there is a gap in our service, such as the days in February of this year when we had ice-covered roads and could not deliver.
Who is eligible for non-private pay home-delivered meals? There are specific criteria we use to assess eligibility and each client must be assessed in their home, in person by one of our qualified staff members. Generally, the client cannot have access to transportation, i.e. is homebound. The client must be unable to prepare nutritional meals for themselves. There is no one else in the home or available to regularly prepare nutritious meals.
Once our staff completes the in-person assessment, our Home Delivered Meals Manager, Misty Baker, rates the assessment using a formula provided by the program. We then place the person on our waiting list or immediately begin service if private pay.
We always want to begin services immediately for those most at risk of not being able to eat daily. Unfortunately, this does not always occur. As clients move into a different living situation, or no longer have a need for the service, we can then move people to active status from our waiting list.
That is when our drivers do their magic! That is when they start building a comfort level with the client, letting them know that we are there to provide a service and that we care. Our drivers take notice of the client’s home and living conditions and their health status and before we know it, the driver is able to determine if that client has further needs, is declining or may even suggest that we contact the client’s emergency person or guardian for a check-in.
Although we are not caregivers in the medical sense, we do give care from our hearts through this essential program widely known as Meals on Wheels.
I will leave you with something that one of drivers recently wrote:
I prayed for your Mom today. She and I have become very close. I’ve heard all about you and your family. I don’t get to stay long, and she always asks me to. She is very special.
I prayed with your Mom today. She asked where I went to church. I got to hear about the miracles God performed in her life. She always says it’s because of the Lord she’s 90-something and still here. She even gave me some very encouraging words along with scripture.
I prayed all day for your Mom today. Over these past few months, I’ve noticed she is not her usual self. Some days she is right at the door. Other days she has no idea who I am. Most of the time she lets me know how grateful she is and tells me she loves me.
I prayed for your family today. She loved you all very much. I know that she was an amazing, fearless woman. I still drive by her house every day. I’m very grateful to have had her in my life. She was such a blessing to me. I will never forget her kindness and her smile. – A White County Aging Program Meals on Wheels Delivery Driver.
Let us know if we can be of service to you or your loved ones. Call (501) 268.2587 or come by our offices at the Lightle Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave., Searcy.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
