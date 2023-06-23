I have been working for many years — about 53. I have worked in several industries including law, training and sales and sales management. That amounts to many co-workers, supervisors, managers, etc. I do realize that sometimes the nearest experience tends to be the most profound. However, my "nearest experience" at White County Aging Program, Inc. is without a doubt my most profound. It has impacted my daily life in ways I never imagined.

I am privileged to work with a group of people who are amazing, gifted, dedicated, fun, capable, resourceful, loyal, caring to a fault and just plain good at their jobs. These are the people who trained me. The ones who continue to train me. The ones who help me find my phone and/or keys every single time I lay them down on some surface I cannot seem to identify or recall! The ones who prop me up when I get frustrated or down.

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

