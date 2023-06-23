I have been working for many years — about 53. I have worked in several industries including law, training and sales and sales management. That amounts to many co-workers, supervisors, managers, etc. I do realize that sometimes the nearest experience tends to be the most profound. However, my "nearest experience" at White County Aging Program, Inc. is without a doubt my most profound. It has impacted my daily life in ways I never imagined.
I am privileged to work with a group of people who are amazing, gifted, dedicated, fun, capable, resourceful, loyal, caring to a fault and just plain good at their jobs. These are the people who trained me. The ones who continue to train me. The ones who help me find my phone and/or keys every single time I lay them down on some surface I cannot seem to identify or recall! The ones who prop me up when I get frustrated or down.
After a year of turnover and replacements, I can honestly say that together we have compiled a staff that works so very well together. It is absolutely a group that I do not have any concerns about taking care of business if I am out of the office for any reason or length of time. These people can certainly perform all daily functions without my presence.
What does this mean for me? It means that I have begun to function as more of an administrator and not a worker. I can go about the business end of this nonprofit such as grant seeking and writing, selling ads to raise funds, improving the business record-keeping process and much, much more.
These staff members are the most loyal and dedicated co-workers I have ever encountered. Please remember that we are a nonprofit, so you absolutely can assume they are not in it for the money, but they are in it for the mission. They have hearts for service and hearts for our aging population in White County.
They know the names of our clients. They remember the history of the clients and their families. They care deeply about them — enough to drive by a client’s home to check on them even when off the clock. Even though most of these jobs are minimum wage, these employees will buy socks or underwear or a coat for a needy client, or come back to the office and vent about the living conditions of some clients who desperately need more help.
These staff members get emotionally involved and they invest their time, prayers and concerns in our clients. I just cannot say enough good things or adequately describe how precious these individuals are to me or how much I admire them. I have never admired anyone more.
And, no, you cannot poach my people! They are planted here! Many have been offered better-paying jobs, but they stay with WCAP. We are a family, and it is a precious and very tight group. We stand up for and stand by each other in hard times and good times.
So, this is for the staff at White County Aging Program — thank you, thank you, thank you, for being who you are every day at work and every day you are not at work. You are loved and appreciated!
If you come to the Searcy Lightle Center, please do express some appreciation to our staff members. They deserve recognition and all of the positive affirmations they can get.
Please feel free to contact me if you would like more information on what we do and how. I would love to meet with you or discuss on the phone at (501) 268-2587.
It is with love and thankfulness that we continue “Serving Those Who Have Served Us”.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.