Members of the Frederick Van Patten Daughters of the American Revolution chapter met with Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne as he signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as United States Constitution Week in Searcy.
DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law.
The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.
“We are so proud DAR led the way in making Constitution Week an official commemoration and our members enthusiastically promote the celebration annually in communities across the country,” DAR President General Pamela Rouse Wright said. “We encourage all citizens to join us in celebrating this powerful document that is so important to American history and to reflect on the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present.”
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.
Recent events included members of the Frederick Van Patten chapter visiting with Searcy veteran Jack Spaulding for his 100th birthday Sept. 8. Spaulding passed away Monday. Members also provided snacks to area ROTC groups that participated in a 9/11 anniversary march.
