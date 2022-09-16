Members of the Frederick Van Patten Daughters of the American Revolution chapter met with Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne as he signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as United States Constitution Week in Searcy.

DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law.

