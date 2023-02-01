Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art recently announced its 2023 exhibition lineup, highlighting some of the “most iconic artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.”
From the first major exhibition focused solely on Mexican artist Diego Rivera in more than 20 years to new commissions by photographer Annie Leibovitz, museum visitors will “explore American identities, human relationships, current events and more.”
“Crystal Bridges aims to tell an ever-more broadening and inclusive story of American art,” said Dr. Austen Barron Bailly, chief curator. “This year’s lineup provides ample opportunities for the community to explore new narratives, reimagine identities and encounter beauty. We hope that people come from far and wide to immerse themselves in the art, architecture and nature of our spaces.”
Diego Rivera’s America
March 11-July 31
In his public murals and paintings, Rivera depicted the human experience — families and workers, struggles and celebrations, histories and imagined futures. Between the early 1920s and the early 1940s, he worked in both Mexico and the United States and found inspiration in the social and cultural life of the two countries. The exhibit examines the prolific time in the artist’s life through more than 150 works, including drawings, easel paintings, frescoes and more.
Annie Leibovitz: Portraits
Sept. 16-Jan. 29, 2024
Annie Leibovitz: Portraits centers around a new group of photographs highlighting current events and figures in today’s world. Anchored by these new works currently in production, the exhibition also features a complementary selection of Leibovitz’s works from the past decade. Displayed across both printed and digital mediums, Portraits offers a look into the artist’s contemporary practice and focus. Whether highlighting household names or local heroes, these works link together Leibovitz’s vision and desire to celebrate the extraordinary. With more than five decades of experience photographing some of the most influential names in entertainment, politics, business and athletics, Leibovitz has established herself as a keen watcher of society. In 1973, at the age of 23, Leibovitz became Rolling Stone magazine’s chief photographer and has long-standing work with Vanity Fair and Vogue. In 1991, she became the first female artist to have a solo show at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
Seeing One Another: New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection
Through Jan. 1, 2024
Seeing One Another is a free, focus exhibition that highlights multiple perspectives on how artworks connect individuals and groups across time. The exhibition foregrounds works from the Alfred Stieglitz Collection, co-owned by Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., and Crystal Bridges.
Curated by Jen Padgett, acting Windgate curator of craft, Seeing One Another features depictions of people in the Stieglitz Collection alongside other modern and contemporary objects from the broader Crystal Bridges collection. These artworks are from the United States, Europe and Africa.
Flagged for Discussion
April 8-Sept. 25
Flagged for Discussion is a free, focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions to viewers and creating space for conversation. Featuring work by more than 20 artists from the 19th century to today and curated by Larissa Randall, curatorial associate at Crystal Bridges, this exhibition reveals how the flag functions differently within works of painting, printmaking, fiber, photography and mixed media.
Marie Bannerot McInerney: Trace Me Back
June 24-April 22, 2024
Inspired by the tragic love story of Orpheus and Eurydice, Marie Bannerot Mclnerney’s experiential installation Trace Me Back speaks to ideas of impermanence, loss and those fleeting moments that cannot be undone. Her artistic practice mines recorded histories, ancient mythologies and natural phenomena to meditate on the relationships between bodies and space, present and past and perception and position.
For this site-specific project curated by Alejo Benedetti, acting curator contemporary art, and Victor Gomez, curatorial assistant contemporary art, the artist employs various materials such as silk organza, concrete, light and sonic elements to transform a section of Crystal Bridges’ Contemporary Art Gallery into a space meant to inspire wonder, contemplative stillness and reflection. Based in Kansas City, Mo., McInerney is a multidisciplinary studio artist who has worked in the costume and fashion industry for over a decade. She currently serves as an associate professor in the Fiber Department at the Kansas City Art Institute.
Sonic Blossom by Lee Mingwei
Sept. 9-29
Sonic Blossom involves local singers in a designed costume approaching a visitor within the museum galleries to offer a gift of a song — the singer’s choice of one of five Franz Schubert’s Lieder (songs), accompanied by a piano recording. Begun in 2013, this ongoing participatory performance installation with chair, music stand, costume and spontaneous song was developed by Lee Mingwei while taking care of his mother when she was recuperating from surgery. Inspired by the fact they both found solace in listening to Schubert’s Lieder, the project takes the form of “gift-giving” of the Lied to invite a moment of catharsis, joy and connection. Auditions for Sonic Blossom at Crystal Bridges will take place March 31.
Toshiko Takaezu // Lenore Tawney
Oct. 14-March 25, 2024
Toshiko Takaezu // Lenore Tawney debuts 12 new acquisitions to the Crystal Bridges collection that tell the story of a friendship between the two artists. Curated by Acting Windgate Curator of Craft Jen Padgett, the exhibition highlights how these two women shaped craft history in the U.S. by expanding and redefining the possibilities of their preferred mediums: Takaezu in ceramics, Tawney in weaving. Takaezu and Tawney had a close relationship for decades, from 1957 until Tawney’s death in 2007. From 1977 to 1981, Tawney lived at Takaezu’s Quakertown, N.J., home and the two shared studio space. Building upon the themes presented during the museum’s popular 2021 exhibition, Crafting America, the presentation includes seven ceramic sculptures by Takaezu and two major weavings, two drawings and a scaled assemblage sculpture by Tawney. The display showcases the scale and presence of Tawney’s fiber works and the glazing and textured surfaces of Takaezu’s varied ceramic forms.
Listening Forest by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer
March 1-May 28
Aug. 30-Dec. 31
After its successful debut last August, Listening Forest returns in 2023 for two additional runs. Created by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, the North Forest experience uses light, sound and projections to create an interactive walk through the woods.
The site-specific exhibition brings together eight immersive installations, each one activated by the visitor’s heart rate, body, voice and movements, which direct the forest’s response. This project brings together art and technology in a natural setting in an attempt to create poetic, shared experiences and features a soundtrack composed by electronic musician Scanner (Robin Rimbaud).
Individual installations encourage visitors to add their heartbeat to an array of 3,000 lightbulbs glimmering to the pulse of past participants, control 20-foot-tall stick figures made of light, leave a voice recording that joins a chorus of echoes left by previous forest visitors and much more.
Over the course of the year, a variety of programs associated with these exhibitions — from community days and art classes to high-profile lectures and more — will take place at the museum.
General admission to Crystal Bridges is free. Visit CrystalBridges.org for exhibition and experience ticket details, membership information, hours and planning a visit.
