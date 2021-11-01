Crispy Rice Marshmallow Treats

1/4 stick unsalted butter
1 bag marshmallow (40 large or 4 cups miniature)
6 cups crispy rice cereal
1 teaspoon double strength vanilla
Optional Dipping chocolate, sprinkles, chocolate chips
Directions: In a large sauce pan on medium high heat, melt butter, add marshmallow, stirring constantly until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla.
In a large bowl, add cereal. Pour melted marshmallow over cereal. If using, stir in the chocolate chips or mini candy-coated chocolates after the marshmallow mixture has been added to cereal. Press into 13X9 pan. Cut in desired size and serve.
We used a mini loaf pan. Remove the bars from loaf pan. Dip the bar into the melted chocolate or drizzle chocolate over the bars.
For a peanut butter bar, add 1/2 cup peanut butter to the marshmallow mixture.
For, easy popcorn balls substitute six cups of popped corn for the cripy rice cereal. Be careful to remove any unpopped kernels.
