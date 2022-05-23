The 27th annual White County Creative Writers Conference will be held Sept. 3 at the White County Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road in Searcy. Registration fee is $35.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. where attendees can register, make a name tag, receive a welcome packet and choose a seat.
The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. The event will feature six group sessions lasting approximately 50 minutes each. A luncheon will be served at 11:45 a.m. Door prizes will be given and contest winners will be announced.
The final session will be a read-around for those who want to participate. Bring a short piece to share, one page and double-spaced. One reading per person.
Authors can rent a table for a book display and sales. Cost is $5 for half a table and must be reserved.
Featured speakers include the following:
Laura Castoro: USA Today bestseller Castoro has published 46 novels. She writes historical and contemporary romance, westerns, saga, contemporary African American and women’s fiction, romantic suspense, as well as non-fiction young adult and short stories. Her current release is “Love on the Line” with Harper Collins. Castoro was the 2005 inductee into the Arkansas Writers’ Hall of Fame. In 2013, she was named a Legend of Romance and awarded the Romance Pioneer Award by Romantic Times. Castoro will be leading two workshops, including “No Sex, Please,” which deals with the task of writing compelling sensual scenes that don’t require body parts and “Will I Read On?,” focusing on creating compelling openings that make the reader eager to continue.
Rod Miller: Four-time winner of the Western Writers of America Spur Award and twice winner of the Western Fictioneers Peacemaker Award, Miller writes fiction, history, poetry and magazine articles about the American West with more than 20 books, inclusion in many anthologies and scores of articles to his credit. Miller’s latest novel is “This Thy Brother,” sequel to the Peacemaker finalist, “Father unto Many Sons.” Miller will lead two workshops: “More than L’Amour: Writing the West in the 21st Century,” focusing on helping capture the defining aspect of America in many genres as they entertain and inform and “Where Cowboys and Poetry Meet,” which includes tools and techniques with wider application demonstrated.
Michael Claxton: Originally from Georgia, Claxton is a professor of English at Harding University, where he has taught since 2003. He teaches composition, world literature and Shakespeare and co-sponsors Harding’s poetry club. He writes a weekly column in The Bison student newspaper and researches the history of stage magic. He is the author of “Don’t Fool Yourself: The Magical Life of Dell O’Dell,” a biography of a pioneering female magician. Claxton will lead two workshops: “Make ‘Em Smile,” featuring his reflections on 17 years of writing a weekly humor column. and “The Magic of Biography,” focusing on the joys and challenges of researching one of America’s most successful magicians.
For registration and contest entry forms, visit whitecountycreativewriters.org. The group meets the third Monday each month at 6:30 p.m., at Simmons Bank, 401 S. Main St. in Searcy.
