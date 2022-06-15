Falling in love with the boy next door was the last thing Burlene Shepard expected when she became a resident of The Crossing at Riverside Health and Rehab in Searcy in February 2021.
At age 65 and never married, Shepard met John Fisher, 66, when he moved to a nearby room at The Crossing about a year after she did. They quickly became acquainted and found themselves talking for hours. A friendship developed, and it wasn’t long before he began pushing her in her wheelchair around the center.
“He proposed on March 28 at 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” Shepard said with a grin, pointing to one of the covered porches where they spent a lot of time together.
Before a host of friends, family and staff members, the couple exchanged vows last Thursday in a double-ring ceremony in the great room at The Crossing. Pastor David “Doc” Spurlin of Kindred Hospice officiated. Physical therapist Emeka Moh sang “I Will Always Love You” while the bride entered the room set with a soft white drapery backdrop.
The backdrop was flanked with tables topped with crisp white tablecloths and silver sashes. Rhinestone-embellished candle stems entwined with lamb’s ear leaves also decorated the tables.
“It was awesome,” Shepard said, “That was my first wedding.”
The bride wore a two-piece cream-colored, flowy suit with lace accents and veil along with silver slippers. The groom wore a two-piece black ensemble with a white bowtie and tweed hat.
Coordinating the wedding and decorations was activities director Shaquilla Floyd with assistance from staff members of The Crossing.
“The Crossing family made it real sweet. It was pretty. The highlight was when Emeka sang,” Fisher said.
Kindred Hospice provided the bouquet for the bride as well as a two-tier chocolate wedding cake.
