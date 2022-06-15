Ten members of the Searcy-based White County Creative Writers won a total of 50 awards at the 78th annual Arkansas Writers’ Conference held June 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn in North Little Rock.
Gary Breezeel won first place in the Dorothy Truex Memorial Prose Contest for “Chance Meeting,” first place in the Henry and Betty Heidelberger Memorial Prose Contest for “You Swine!,” first place in the Weather You Like It or Not Contest for “Love Thy Neighbor,” first place in The Great Escape Contest for “Vanished,” first place for the LaViness Award for Living Mystery Contest for “Hidden Legacy,” first place in the Mistletoe Contest for “A Well-Dressed Pup,” first place in the It’s New to Me Contest for “Envy: The Deadliest Sin,” first place in the Fiction Who-Dunnit Contest for “The Barefoot Burglar” first place in the AR Pioneer Branch NLAPW Prose Contest for “A Learning Experience,” second place in the Dilemma Contest for “Making the Right Choice,” second place in Del Garrett’s Gimme the Creeps Contest for “Extraordinary Inheritance,” second place in the Fantasy Short Story Contest for “Misfit,” third place in the Carl J. Ionnacone Memorial Contest for “A Final Blessing,” third place in the Dusty Richards Memorial Contest for “Framed” and third honorable mention in the WOW! Press Contest for “An Inconvenient Principle.”
Gary Rodgers won first place-Carl J. Iannacone Memorial Award for “To Be Continued,” second place-WOW! Press Contest for “Truth Can Begin the Healing,” second place-Jim Barton Memorial Poetry for “Wisdom,” second place-Mistletoe Award for “Blue Eyes and Sunshine,” second place-LaViness Living Mystery Award for “Devil’s Racetrack,” second place-Weather You Like It or Not Contest for “The Inconvenient Garden,” third place-Fiction-Who-Dunnit Award for “Low Tops in Gumbo,” third place-AR Pioneer Branch NLAPW Poetry Award for “The Devil Drew My Name” and first honorable mention-Dusty Richards Memorial Award for “Revenge for Flat Rock.”
Kim Vernon won first place-AR Pioneer Branch NLAPW Poetry Contest for “Broken Pieces,” first place-WOW! Press Award for “Big Mistakes are Hardest to Admit,” first place-On-The-Spot Prose Award for “The Last Breakfast,” third place-Mistletoe Contest for “Who Rescued Who?,” first honorable mention-LaViness Award for Living Mystery for “A Hike to Forget” and third honorable mention-Jim Barton Memorial Poetry Contest for “Us.”
Del Garrett won first place in White County Creative Writers for a poem “Creation,” second place-AR Pioneer Branch NLAPW Poetry Contest for “The Butterflies,” third place-AR Pioneer Branch NLAPW Prose Contest for “Why I Hate Changing a Flat Tire.” third place-Jim Barton Memorial Poetry for “I Am Blessed,” second honorable mention-Fiction story “The Case of the Shoeless Thief” and second honorable mention-Mistletoe Award for “Big Hoss.”
Don Money won first place-The Erdel Family Memorial Award for “Last One on the Line,” second place-Peggy Vining Memorial Award for “Rocking Chairs and Sweet Tea” and first honorable mention-It’s New to Me Contest for “Those Stars Back Home.”
Julia Zellner won first honorable mention-Mistletoe Contest for “The Stray Bullet” second honorable mention-Fantasy Short Story Contest for “Cherished Pages” and third honorable mention-Dilemma Contest for “Where Her Heart Lies.”
Anthony Wood won first place-Peggy Vining Memorial Essay Contest for “Unlikely Heir” and second honorable mention-Scott Plantation Settlement Contest for “Free to Go.”
Dot Hatfield won second place in the Carl Iannacone Memorial Contest for “Dearest One” and first honorable mention in the Dilemma Contest for “The Next Level.”
John McPherson won first honorable mention, Del Garrett’s Gimme The Creeps Contest for “The Ghost in the Mirror.” And 2nd Honorable Mention, Embracing Humor Contest for “The Trickster Gets Tricked.”
Lisa Lindsey won third place-Dilemma Contest for “Caught in the Middle.”
Donna Nelson won third honorable mention in the AR Pioneer Branch NLAPW Poetry Contest for “Beach Wishes.”
The White County Creative Writers club meets the third Monday of each month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Simmons First Bank, 401 S. Main St. in Searcy.
For more information, visit www.whitecountycreative writers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.