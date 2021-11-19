When Johnson Oatman, Jr., was growing up in New Jersey in the middle of the 19th century, he loved to sit by his father in church. His father had a rich, booming voice and was in great demand as a gospel singer.
As they sat in worship services together using the same hymnal, Oatman aspired to be as good of a singer as his father, but that was a rather high standard. Some said Oatman’s father was one of the best singers on the East Coast.
Early in his life, Oatman was involved in the family mercantile business. Following his father’s death, he worked in the insurance industry.
Throughout the years, Oatman wanted to make his own musical contributions. At the age of 36, Oatman realized that even though he could not sing as well as his father, he could write hymns. And write hymns he did!
During his lifetime, Oatman wrote 5,000 hymns. His compositions include “The Last Mile of the Way,” “No, Not One,” “Higher Ground,” “Hand in Hand with Jesus,” “Lift Him Up,” and “I’ll Be a Friend to Jesus.”
“Count Your Blessings” is one of Oatman’s best-know hymns. The music for the hymn was written by Edwin O. Excell.
The song is not one that says everything is going great. It is one that recognizes that there are tempests in life; it recognizes there are discouragements in life; it recognizes there are burdens in life.
But in the midst of everything that is going on, the song calls on us to start counting our blessings – naming them one-by-one – and see what God is doing in our lives.
In a few days, we will celebrate Thanksgiving Day. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day in 1863. His statement included this thought: “I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”
As we celebrate Thanksgiving Day, we participate in a variety of activities, but may we always count our blessings and live with thankful hearts.
Some will be thankful for a day off from work; others will have to work. Some of those working will be the law enforcement officers, firemen, truckers, doctors and nurses, and EMS personnel. Thank you!
Many will be enjoying a great meal with family and friends. There will be turkey and dressing, ham, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and a bunch of other great menu items. A lot of us will eat way too much!
Others will be watching Dak Prescott lead the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (even though some of us still think of them as the Oakland Raiders). Some folks will be supporting the Raiders. Other folks really won’t care who wins.
But most of all, may Thanksgiving Day be a day in which we count our blessings.
The psalmist encouraged people to give thanks to Jehovah God as he wrote Psalm 100. Verse 4 says, “Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name!”
God gives us many reasons to be people who count our blessings and give thanks, including:
God has plans for us (Jeremiah 29:11).
God has given us every spiritual blessing in Christ Jesus (Ephesians 1:3).
God supplies every need that we have (Philippians 4:19).
God will always be with us and strengthen us (Isaiah 41:10).
God’s love for us is steadfast (Psalm 107:43).
God desires that every person be saved (2 Peter 3:9).
So whatever is going on in our lives, let’s remember the words of Johnson Oatman’s hymn, count our blessings, and give thanks to our faithful and holy God – not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day.
