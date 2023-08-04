Cooling off with kickball
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Pence seizes on Trump's latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field
- Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports
- Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
- Referendum effort on Arkansas education overhaul fails to qualify for ballot
- Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit
- First pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials
- Ukraine says its drones damaged a Russian warship, showing Kyiv's growing naval capabilities
- Fewer Americans got jobs in July than expected, but steady market suggests US may avoid recession
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 55-year-old killed in two-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 13 on Saturday night
- Augusta man jailed after firing seven rounds from pistol inside Searcy hotel room
- 2 found dead in car in Bradford; foul play not suspected
- Searcy's new open burning ban 'fluid,' starting point to build on, fire chief says
- Applying for grant to purchase four electric buses 'in the works' for Searcy School District
- Retirement filled with belly rubs, treats for Crank, but Beebe K-9 '100 percent' misses work
- 'Running calls' out of Bald Knob's new fire station expected by end of week
- Gathering after 30 years
- White County backs off permit fee, rules for eclipse events; to draw up non-binding resolution instead
- Searcy Parks and Recreation to relocate maintenance warehouse with $475,000 building purchase
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.