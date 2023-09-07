The White County Republican Women welcome all students in grades six-12, residing in White County or attending school within the county, to take part in the Constitution Day Essay contest.

“Sept. 17 marks the 236th anniversary of the signing of our Constitution,” said Erica Clements with the White County Republican Women. “We hope this essay contest will bring awareness of the significance of this day and the importance of our Constitution to the next generation.”

