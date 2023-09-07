The White County Republican Women welcome all students in grades six-12, residing in White County or attending school within the county, to take part in the Constitution Day Essay contest.
“Sept. 17 marks the 236th anniversary of the signing of our Constitution,” said Erica Clements with the White County Republican Women. “We hope this essay contest will bring awareness of the significance of this day and the importance of our Constitution to the next generation.”
The contest is open to students attending public, private or homeschool and will be divided into two age groups, sixth-eighth and ninth-12th. There will be cash prizes of $100, $75, and $50 for the top three essays in each group. Winning essays will be selected by a panel of judges and will judged on grammar, relevance to the question and critical thinking.
“We are excited about this opportunity to encourage young minds to connect with the history of our country and look forward to working with you,” Clements said.
Guidelines for the contest include the following: The U.S. Constitution was written in 1787, but has been amended several times. Why do you think it is necessary to amend? Which amendment is most important today? How do you see the Constitution being amended in the future?
Essays must be two-three pages double-spaced in length, size 12 font. A cover sheet must be attached to each essay with student’s first and last name, grade and school attending. Homeschool students may mail their essays directly to WCRW, P.O. Box 594, Rose Bud, AR 72137 or coordinate with a cooperative coordinator. Homeschool students also need to include their phone number on their cover sheets.
No names or identification may be on the actual essay.
Students must turn their essays in to their school counselor no later than Sept. 18. Mailed in essays must be postmarked by this date.
Late submissions will not be accepted.
Essay pickup will be coordinated with the school counselors and winners will be announced Oct. 2.
For more information, call Clements at (501) 207-2643 or Cheryl Moorer at (501) 254-9881.
