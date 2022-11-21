Computerized Machining Program receives grant

Derrick Holobaugh, advanced instructor of computerized machining technology, operates a CNC (computer numerical control) machine at the Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus. The computerized machining program recently received a $21,000 grant.

The computerized machining program at the Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus received a $21,000 grant award from the Gene Haas Foundation.

“I’m pleased to announce we have received funds again from the Gene Haas Foundation,” Derrick Holobaugh, advanced instructor of computerized machining technology, said.

