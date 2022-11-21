Computerized Machining Program receives grant

The computerized machining program at the Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus received a $21,000 grant award from the Gene Haas Foundation.
“I’m pleased to announce we have received funds again from the Gene Haas Foundation,” Derrick Holobaugh, advanced instructor of computerized machining technology, said.
Holobaugh said the grant can be used to provide scholarships, textbooks, program supplies such as small tool kits, fees for competitions such as SkillsUSA and certifications from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills.
“These funds will open the door to higher education for students who might not otherwise afford to attend college,” said Holobaugh. “Out of this grant, $3,000 goes to the students who attended the SkillsUSA national contest. The Haas Foundation gave $1,000 to each student who competed in a machining-based contest at nationals this year.”
The computerized machining program is accredited by NIMS. Holobaugh said the institute offers more than 50 professional certifications that students can earn, increasing their marketability after graduation.
