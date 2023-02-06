Competition offers prize for piano, strings, woodwind and brass students
The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has opened applications for the 2022–23 Stella Boyle Smith Trust Young Artist Competition, a statewide talent competition for piano, strings, woodwinds and brass students.
The deadline to apply is March 11 and students’ preliminary audition must be received no later than March 25. Interested musicians will be asked to submit a completed application and performance videos. For more information on how to apply and performance rules, visit arkansassymphony.org/ education/young-artist -competition
The final competition will be held live April 15 at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild will award a $1,000 grand prize and each qualified winner in each instrument category will receive a $250 prize.
– Special to The Daily Citizen
