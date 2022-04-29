Searcy participates in drug take-back day
The Searcy Police Department is taking part once again in the Arkansas Prescription Drug Take-Back Day (partnered with the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day) today from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the police department parking lot, 101 N. Gum St.
“The majority of misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often unknowingly from inside their homes,” the department said in a news release. “We are one of nearly 300 locations across the state encouraging residents to dispose of expired and unneeded prescription medications in an environmentally safe method and it can save lives.”
Fish fry to benefit El Paso parks
The El Paso community’s fish fry will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the El Paso Community Center. Menu includes fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and homemade desserts.
Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will benefit the city’s parks and playground and the El Paso library.
For more information, call (501) 796-3593 or (501) 796-3538.
Optimist Club to host free fishing derby
The Searcy Optimist Club will host a free fishing derby at Searcy Lake on May 7 for kids ages 4 through 15.
A kids casting contest will be held at 8 a.m. with prizes in two age categories, 4-7 and 8-15.
The derby will begin at 9 a.m. Awards will be given in three age groups, 4-6, 7-11 and 12-15, for biggest fish.
All contestants need to bring their own tackle and bait. A drawing for a bicycle in each age group also will be held. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Cemetery work day approaching
Pearson Cemetery will hold a workday May 7 beginning at 8 a.m. The cemetery is located off Edgemont Road near Pearson in Cleburne County.
Pioneer Village to host Spring Fest
Pioneer Village in Searcy will host Spring Fest next Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and May 8 from 12-4 p.m.
The event will include costumed guides, toy trains, a Master Gardeners plant sale, pioneer crafters, music, vendors, quilts, dolls, toys, antique tractors, singing, food vendors, roasted peanuts and Civil War re-enactors on site and all buildings will be open. Admission is free. Donations are welcome.
The village is at 1200 Higginson St. in Searcy. For more information, call (501) 580-6633, (501) 278-5010 or (501) 279-1010.
Cemetery walk to feature re-enactments
The Hickory Plains Cemetery Walk will feature real-life re-enactments of the “stories of those who lived before” during the Civil War.
The event will be held May 14 and May 15 from 3-5 p.m. at 12493 Arkansas Highway 13 in Des Arc. Cost is $10 per adult. No charge for children attending.
All proceeds will be used to restore gravestones.
Church to host hamburger plate lunch fundraiser
West Point Baptist Church will host a hamburger plate lunch fundraiser May 15 in the fellowship hall.
“We will not have tickets, the meal will be by donation only,” Youth Pastor Wayne Woodward said.
The lunch will be held after morning services and will include a hamburger, chips, drink and “all the trimmings.”
Proceeds will go toward the youth ministry at the church.
For more information or directions, call Woodard at (501) 434-0726.
Golf fundraiser needs participants
The Arkansas Craft School is holding its first golf fundraiser May 21 at the Indian Hills Golf Course in Fairfield Bay and need participants.
“This will be an annual event, moving to a different golf course each year,” said the school’s general manager, Dr. Mike Doyle.
“Located on the courthouse square in Mountain View we are the Arkansas Craft School with our instructors and most of our students coming from other regions of Arkansas and the surrounding states,” Doyle said.
The school is inviting area golfers to play in this year’s event – a $100,000 shootout that includes four hole-in-one contests (one for $10,000), a longest drive and a closest to the pin contest and raffle prizes. The cost of playing in the event is $60 per player, and includes breakfast, 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch and entry in all the contests. Players can register as foursomes, individuals or couples.
For more information call (870) 269-8397 or email sherry.branscum@arkansas craft school.org.
