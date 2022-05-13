Honor society welcomes two area students
Kenneth Ray of El Paso and Nicole Mitsunaga of Judsonia, both at Arkansas State University, were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Pangburn student earns AgHeritage scholarship
Emma Reaper of Pangburn High School was among nine students to receive the $1,000 Customer Scholarship from AgHeritage Farm Credit Services.
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services presented the nine $1,000 Customer Scholarships, one $2,000 University Scholarship and one $1,000 Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship.
The Customer Scholarship Program, which was established in 2001, is open to dependent children and grandchildren of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services stockholder customers.
The Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship is open to dependent children and grandchildren of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services Southern Region stockholder customers.
The University Scholarship is open to any current college student studying agriculture at an Arkansas university or college.
UWA opens scholarship applications
University Women Affiliated of Searcy is soliciting applications for the Frances Mayo Smith Memorial Scholarship.
This $500 academic scholarship will be awarded in September 2022 to a woman who is at least 28 years old; is a resident of White County; is enrolled in a college degree program; is enrolled in at least nine credit hours for the semester the award is made; has completed at least 12 hours of college credit; has achieved at least a 2.5 grade-point average.
An application form can be requested by calling (501) 288-8810. Completed applications should be mailed to 113 Black Oak Place, Searcy, AR, 72143 and postmarked by May 31.
UWA is an association of women who meet monthly, September–May, for fellowship and educational growth.
