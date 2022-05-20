Area residents to participate in festival
The 13th annual Delta Arts Festival in downtown Newport will be held June 3-4 and feature 200 visual artists, 40 authors, 27 concerts and 10 film screenings.
Judy McDonough of Beebe and Mandy Lawson of Searcy will participate with booths.
Booths will contain fine art, woodworking and crafts. There will be workshops, along with children’s books, romance, non-fiction and more displayed and sold while patrons have the opportunity to interact with writers. Blues, country, rock, heavy metal, gospel and Christian music will be featured.
The Delta Arts Festival is working with the Arkansas Cinema Society to provide a screening of up to 10 films, including short films, student films and feature-length films.
For more information, visit www.deltaartsfestival.com.
Riverview High School recognized by Jostens
Jostens, a producer of yearbooks and student-created content, recently announced that Riverview High School’s yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level.
The Riverview Yearbook Staff award-winning yearbook program is led by Jonna Nicholson, Brianna Armahizer, Jose Estrada, Summer Gardner, Erin Grady, Tyler Hill, Jorie Homsley, Alexandria Lowery, Olivia Owens, Landryn Pearrow, Mikayla Pruitt, Reece Ridings, Elias Rios and Brooklyn Stephenson, under the direction of Monica McCullough, Riverview High School yearbook adviser.
“This year has been a great year,” McCullough said. “My goal as an adviser was to make sure that our yearbook captured every moment with the intention of making great memories for our district. I wanted to make sure that the staff worked on this student-led project to preserve the pride of Riverview. I am so proud of them for working so hard. I am definitely grateful for our students to receive this honor.”
Area students named to Arkansas Tech dean’s list
Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2022 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean’s list.
Several area students were among 1,624 to achieve the distinction during spring 2022.
Area students named to the list include:
Bald Knob: Haylee Jordan Bakeev (4.0) and Kynlee Grace Brimer (4.0).
Beebe: Logan Michael Archer, Andrew James Allen Hogue, Tailor Marie Propes Kimbriel, Alec Chayton Matlock, Douglas M. McCartney and Summer Lain Strickland.
El Paso: Kathryn Elizabeth Hamilton.
Higginson: Jordan Makenzie Dunegan.
Judsonia: Briley Elizabeth Evans and Janna Grace Smith (4.0).
McRae: Alexander James Holland.
Romance: Brooklyn Shae Russell.
Rose Bud: Parker Lee Benton and Savannah Paige Lacy (4.0).
Searcy: Ainslee Nicole Henderson (4.0), Abigail Pauline Lochala (4.0), Elisabeth A. O'Connell (4.0), Aspen M. White and Griffin Henley Williams (4.0).
Searcian helps create new art mural
Antonio Keyes of Searcy recently helped create a new mural designed to “bring inspiration” to the students living in University of Arkansas at Little Rock's newest living and learning community for art students.
The new mural, "Hive Mosaic," was unveiled May 2. It is located at the entrance of the artWING living and learning community in West Hall.
The mural was created by Painting Professor Ricky Sikes and six artWING residents, including Keyes.
"We've been working on the mural since the beginning of the semester," Sikes said. "I met with the students, and they brainstormed the idea for the mural. It was a collaborative artistic moment. It was a true learning experience and exciting experience overall."
Area students nominated to attend Arkansas Boys State 2022
Area students were nominated to represent their community and school at Arkansas Boys State 2022, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.
The following students will join more than 475 attending the program's 81st session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 29-June 3:
Bo Nail of McRae from Beebe High School, Brady McMullen of El Paso from Beebe High School, Ethan Blaeuer of Beebe from Beebe High School, Nicolas Martinez of Kensett from Riverview High School, Carson Worley of Searcy from Riverview High School, Wade Jones of Searcy from Riverview High School, Robert Armitage of Searcy from Searcy High School, Noah Eubanks of Searcy from Searcy High School, Wyatt Duncan of Bald Knob from Southside Charter High School, Alexander Gillam of Searcy from White County Central High School and Elijah Schmidle of Searcy from White County Central High School.
During the week, students will be assigned a political party, city and county. Throughout the week, they will administer, from the ground up, a mock government as if it were real: run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges and engage constituents.
University announces winter honors lists
Three Searcy students have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter 2022 dean's list and the winter 2022 president's list.
Students named to the dean’s list include Matthew Abbott of Searcy, Bailey Baker of Searcy, and Nathan Clement of Searcy.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list.
Students named to the president’s list include Robin McSpadden of Judsonia, Codey Secrest of Beebe, Allison Roberson of Searcy and Kadijha Bass of Bradford.
Art, essay winners announced
Arkansas Historic Preservation Program winners of the 2022 Preserve Our Past Art and Essay Invitational.for the seventh- and eighth-grade categories included Charlize E. Peebles, White County Central Middle School, Honorable Mention Art, and Madalyn Johnson, White County Central Middle School, First Place Essay.
The student works will be on display at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 East 3rd St., in downtown Little Rock until July 24.
