Spaghetti dinner scheduled for Saturday
The Searcy Optimist Club will host a spaghetti dinner Saturday at the West Race Baptist Church in Searcy from 5-7:30 p.m.
A pie auction will be held to raise “money for youth projects.”
Tickets are $6 per person with children 3 and under eating free, and can be purchased at the door or from club members. Dine-in and carry-out options available.
Harding to host best-selling author Arthur Brooks
The Harding University American Studies Institute will host Harvard professor, bestselling author and The Atlantic columnist Arthur Brooks on Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. in the Benson Auditorium.
Brooks teaches public leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and management practice at the Harvard Business School. Before joining the Harvard faculty in July 2019, he served for 10 years as president of American Enterprise Institute, one of the world’s leading think tanks based in Washington, D.C. Brooks is the author of 12 books, including the national bestsellers “Love Your Enemies” and “The Conservative Heart,” as well as The New York Times No. 1 bestseller, “From Strength to Strength.”
He also is host of the podcast “How to Build a Happy Life,” and subject of the 2019 documentary “The Pursuit,’’ which Variety named one of the “Best Documentaries on Netflix” in August 2019. Brooks has been selected as one of Fortune magazine’s “50 World’s Greatest Leaders” and has been awarded six honorary doctorates.
The event is free and open to the public. A book signing will take place following the lecture. Books will be available to purchase through the university bookstore.
For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.
Historical society to meet Monday
The White County Historical Society meets Monday at 7 p.m., at the Carmichael Center in Searcy.
Dr. Shawn Fisher of Searcy will be the speaker on “Searcy and the Little Rock Central High Crisis: How Federalized National Guardsmen from Searcy protected the Little Rock Nine and helped advance the cause of racial justice.”
Fisher is an associate professor and chairman of the History and Political Science Department at Harding. He earned his doctorate at the University of Memphis in 2013. He was the recipient of the Ruth and Harry Woodbury Fellowship in Southern History and the Major L. Wilson Graduate Paper Prize. The Arkansas Historical Association awarded him the 2013 James L. Foster and Billy W. Beason Award for his dissertation on the Little Rock Central High integration titled “The Battle of Little Rock.”
He served as chairman of the Arkansas WWI Centennial Commemoration Committee from 2016-18, and in 2020 was appointed by the governor to a seven-year term on the Arkansas History Commission. Fisher recently published a chapter in “War at Home: Perspectives on the Arkansas Experience in WWI” (University of Arkansas Press, 2020).
Log In
