Iris rhizome sale today
The White County Iris Society will have rhizomes for sale today at the Main Street Searcy Certified Farmers’ Market at the White County Courthouse from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Governor candidate to visit Searcy
Arkansas governor Democratic candidate Chris Jones will continue his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour in Searcy on Monday at the White County Courthouse from 5-6 p.m.
White County will be the ninth county walked by Jones this June. At each stop, Jones walks side-by-side with Arkansans for at least 1 mile, hosting kitchen-table issues and policy conversations on front porches.
“These 1-mile walks are a reminder of a time when neighbors walked with and talked to each other,” Jones said.
University of Central Arkansas welcomes incoming area student
The University of Central Arkansas Honors College has selected 75 incoming first-year students, including Karlie Holland of McRae, as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars.
The entering Schedler Honors College Scholars classes of 2022 have an average high school grade-point average above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 29. The Honors College class includes 94 students from Arkansas and eight students from out of state. There were chosen from more than 200 applicants.
Students named to Ouachita Baptist honors lists
Ouachita Baptist University has named more than 350 students to its spring 2022 dean’s list, including several from White County.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade-point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours, and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Area students named to the list include Kenzie Burks and Maryann Rettig, both of Beebe, and Jared Randall Beehn, Isabelle Holeyfield, Kristen Holeyfield, Anna Roussel, Matthew Stratton and Addie Woods of Searcy.
More than 375 students also were named to the spring 2022 president’s list.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 GPA and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours, and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Area students named to the list include Abby Burlison, Celeste Pinkerton, Jonmarc Pinkerton and Lauren Reams of Beebe and Julia Shands of Searcy.
Searcian receives trooper commission
Connor Vrooman, 25, was among 22 Arkansas State Police recruits who received their trooper commissions during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the state Capitol.
The graduates were among an initial field of 227 applicants who were tested and interviewed during 2021. On Jan. 23, 38 recruits assembled at the state police training academy in Little Rock to form Recruit Class 2022-A and began a 21-week-long training stint.
The graduates received 1,160 hours of specialized instruction in the academy classrooms and through practical training exercises outside the classroom. The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas state troopers by North Little Rock District Judge Randy Morley.
Vrooman will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, White County. He is a graduate of Searcy High School and Arkansas State University-Beebe.
