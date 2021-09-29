Blasingame Cemetery Association to meet
The Blasingame Cemetery Association will meet Sunday at the cemetery on Oak Church Road north of El Paso.
The meeting will be held in the pavilion and attendees should bring lawn chairs, as seating is not available.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss financial and other matters pertaining to the cemetery. Officers and board members for the coming year will also be elected. All members of the association as well as relatives and friends of anyone buried in the cemetery are welcome to attend.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no potluck this year. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact association President Tom Riley of El Paso at (501) 796-2298. Those who are unable to attend and want to contribute should send donations to Blasingame Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 152, El Paso AR 72045.
White County fall cleanup approaching
The Keep White County Beautiful fall countywide cleanup will be held in November.
Open to White County residents only, the cleanup will be held Nov. 4-5 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the White County Fairgrounds on Davis Drive.
The annual event is hosted by White County and the city of Searcy. The following items will be accepted: regular-size tires (maximum of 10) off the rim, white goods (appliances), scrap metal, furniture, bagged trash (road side litter) and all paints in dry form. Anyone found dumping items after hours is subject to a $1,000 fine.
For more information, call (501) 279-6200 or (501) 279-1000.
Beebe to host dumpster days
The city of Beebe will host dumpster days at 207 W. Idaho St. on Oct. 11-23.
Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day and it is free to residents inside the city limits. Those interested should bring a water bill as proof of residence. This event is not for commercial contractor dumping or construction materials. There will be no curbside pickup. Items not allowed include paint, shingles, tires and batteries.
For more information, call (501) 882-6295.
