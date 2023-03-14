Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas offering grants
The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is implementing a new application process for 2024 grant recipients aimed at simplifying the process and expanding funding opportunities for nonprofit and community organizations around the state.
Letter of intent: 2024 grant applicants must submit a letter of intent by April 1 at blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org/funding-opportunities/apply-for-funding. The website also offers information about the funding available and how to apply. Applicants will be notified by June 1 whether their projects have received initial approval, and they will proceed in the process.
Available funding: Grant recipients can now receive $5,000 to $200,000 for their projects.
Areas of focus: Grant projects should fall into one of three categories: behavioral health, social determinants of health or maternal and pediatric health. Applicants will not compete for funding with organizations that have projects in other categories.
“We have streamlined the foundation’s funding process to better meet the most pressing needs across the state,” said Blue & You Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Pittillo. “By having three focused cycles on behavioral health, maternal and pediatric health and social determinants of health, we expect to receive letters from many organizations proposing innovative programs, giving the Foundation the opportunity to fund the best solutions and make the greatest impact across the state.”
To qualify, applicants should be a 501(c)(3) charitable organization; a public school, college or university; or a city, county or state governmental agency.
Since 2001, the Blue & You Foundation has granted more than $52 million and funded nearly 3,000 projects designed to improve the health of Arkansans.
“In the 22 years since the foundation has been established, we have been able to fund health initiatives in all of Arkansas’ 75 counties,” Pittillo said. “We want to help Arkansans who serve Arkansans – working to make a difference in the well-being of our communities.”
For more information, visit blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.
Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship now accepting applications
Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery is inviting first-year students pursuing graduate medical degrees, who plan to serve rural areas, to apply for the Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship.
Dr. Rhys Branman of Little Rock announces the opening of the second annual program. The financial award is intended to provide support to first-year students pursuing a medical-related degree in Arkansas who hold an additional interest in practicing in rural areas of the state. The winner will be able to use the cash award toward costs related to their pursuit of a medical education.
“We’re thrilled to once again offer this scholarship for outstanding Arkansans pursuing medicine and hope it will serve to encourage our very best students to provide care for patients in rural areas, where providers can be difficult to find,” Branman said.
Arkansas residents (attending any college or university) who are both pursuing a degree in a medical specialty and are committed to practicing medicine in an underserved or rural area of the state are encouraged to submit an application for the $2,500 scholarship. The application is currently available online, and can be accessed via a computer or smartphone. Applicants will be required to submit original essay-style responses in addition to a letter of reference that speaks to their journey as medical students.
The Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship offers the award on flexible terms: funds from the scholarship can be applied to a variety of costs associated with the student’s education, like tuition, textbooks or supplies, computers, transportation, housing and campus expenses.
The practice’s scholarship committee will accept applications via the practice’s website through 5 p.m. June 2. A recipient will be chosen whose application materials and references demonstrate adherence to the scholarship requirements, a passion for serving rural Arkansas and an affinity for medicine; the recipient will receive the scholarship as a cash prize to be applied to costs of education in the fall 2023, spring 2024 or another upcoming semester.
“A dedicated physician can make an enormous difference in their community. We’re proud to play a small part in fostering the next generation of providers, who will be sure to have an important impact on our state,” Branman said. “We’re looking forward to reading students’ applications.”
For more information, visit www. littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com/.
Pulliam and Markham to present ‘Spiritual Journey’
The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University will present tenor Limmie Pulliam and pianist Mark Markham in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive. Admission is free.
Pulliam, a native of Missouri, has joined pianist Markham for a series of recitals titled “Make Them Hear You: A Spiritual Journey.” He also will be featured on operatic greatest hits concerts with the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and the Delta Symphony in Jonesboro.
In December, Pulliam made his Metropolitan Opera debut as Radamès in Aida, the latest in a long series of professional performances that include the Cleveland Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony and his alma mater, Oberlin Conservatory.
Markham, whose performance career has taken him to 30 countries, is a former faculty member of the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. His recording with Jessye Norman of “Roots: My Life, My Song” was nominated for a Grammy Award. He earned his doctoral degree in piano performance at Peabody Conservatory.
Admission is free to this and all events in the Lecture-Concert Series, which serves Arkansas State and the surrounding communities by “bringing notable guest speakers and performers of diverse backgrounds and wide appeal to the campus,” according to Dr. Ed Owen, chair of Arkansas State’s Lecture-Concert Committee.
