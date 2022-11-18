Free community vaccine clinic
The first 50 participants in the free community vaccine clinic to be held Dec. 1 will be eligible for a $50 Amazon, Walmart or Hibbett Sports gift card and goody bag.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
The first 50 participants in the free community vaccine clinic to be held Dec. 1 will be eligible for a $50 Amazon, Walmart or Hibbett Sports gift card and goody bag.
The COVID-19 vaccine and boosters will be offered from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at ARcare, 406 Rodgers Drive in Searcy. The event is sponsored by CAPCA.
For more information, email melissa.allen@capcainc. org or call (501) 269-9351.
Kathryn Reardon of Searcy was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society. Reardon was initiated at the University of Mississippi.
Reardon is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
The Arkansas State University-Beebe 2022 Harvest Queen and Harvest King were crowned at the annual Harvest Fest crowning event Oct. 26, at the Dr. Eugene McKay Student Center.
Amariay Nichole Williams of Searcy, a criminology studies major representing TRIO, was among the royalty selected. Harvest Fest has been a tradition on the ASU-Beebe campus for more than 70 years.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.