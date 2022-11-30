Bradford patrolman completes training

Patrolman Anthony Seekins with the Bradford Police Department was one of 47 officers who completed Basic Police Training Course 2022-B at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas.

