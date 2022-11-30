Bradford patrolman completes training
Patrolman Anthony Seekins with the Bradford Police Department was one of 47 officers who completed Basic Police Training Course 2022-B at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas.
The 13-week, 589-hour course which began Aug. 20 included instruction in standard police tactics, firearms, legal, educational, technical skills and practical exercises. In each course, emphasis is placed upon the officers achieving excellence in both academic subjects and firearms training. Each officer must maintain an academic score of at least 70 percent on each examination, and consistently fire at least 80 percent during firearms training exercises to successfully complete all phases of the course.
Graduation was Nov. 18 at the Randolph County Development Center on the campus of Black River Technical College.
CAPCA LiHEAP program to open
The Winter Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program ran through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas is scheduled to open Jan. 9, 2023.
For more information, contact Junea Eubanks, community programs coordinator at the White County Support Office at (501) 279-2015 or at 703 Marion St. in Searcy.
