Searcy sanitation schedule changes
The Searcy Sanitation Department will be closed Monday due to the July 4 holiday. There will be no trash pickup Monday. All Searcy trash routes will be one day later than normal.
There will be no recycling pickup Monday. Monday’s and Tuesday’s recycling will be picked up Tuesday. All other recycle days will remain the same.
Ashlyn Lambert of Bradford was named to the University of Alabama president's list for spring semester 2023.
A total of 12,487 students enrolled during spring semester 2023 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with a grade-point average of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Angelia Guthrie of Searcy was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Guthrie was initiated at Arkansas State University.
Guthrie is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann and the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.
