Beebe student graduates from SAU
A Beebe student graduated from Southern Arkansas University during the fall commencement ceremony held Nov. 21, 2020.
Kayleigh Carlysle McCoy of Beebe graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in theater from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts.
Searcian named to honors list
Addyson L. Vaughn of Searcy earned high honors at University of Tennessee at Martin being named to the fall 2020 chancellor’s honor roll.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with high honors by earning a 3.5 through 3.79.
Area students named to Arkansas Tech dean’s list
Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2020 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean’s list.
A total of 1,959 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2020. Included in the fall 2020 dean’s list are 852 students who achieved a 4.0 GPA.
Area students named to the list include the following:
Bald Knob: Haylee Jordan Bakeev, Kynlee Grace Brimer and Conner Lee Cooper (4.0).
Beebe: Tennyson Lorena Douglas, Abby Elaine Johnson, Tailor Marie Propes Kimbriel, Caelyn Jene Longing, Alec Chayton Matlock and JJ L. Rivera.
El Paso: Kathryn Elizabeth Hamilton and Jacob W. Williford (4.0).
Garner: Katie Renee Pacheco (4.0).
Judsonia: Briley Elizabeth Evans (4.0) and Nicholas Alexander Garrett (4.0).
Romance: Brandon Riley Lemieux
Rose Bud: Parker Lee Benton, Kaitlyn Starr Brown, Savannah Paige Lacy (4.0), Ashley Brooke Patchell (4.0) and Kannon Fletcher Tate (4.0).
Searcy: Abigail Pauline Lochala (4.0), Griffin Henley Williams, Madison Lane Young (4.0) and Marlee Elizabeth Young (4.0).
Students named to Harding College of Pharmacy dean’s list
Area students were among 39 named to the Harding University College of Pharmacy dean’s list for fall 2020. Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade-point average.
Those named to the list included Brandon Van of Searcy, James Jackson of Searcy, Claire Farley of Judsonia, Cody Lynch of Romance, Avneet Patel of Searcy, Kaitlin Ballek of Searcy, Emily Bass of Beebe, Madison Everett of Beebe, Rachel Huggins of Griffithville, Karlee Carney of Searcy and Natalie Stirrup of Searcy.
White County Republication Women to meet
Ali Brown, Arkansas state director of 2AWomen, will speak at the upcoming White County Republican Women’s meeting.
The group will meet Jan. 21 at noon at the ReMax meeting room on Mulberry Avenue. Attendees should bring a lunch.
For more information or to become a member, call (501) 388-2383.
CAPCA opens LiHEAP utility assistance program
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas LiHEAP utility assistance program is currently open for electric and gas in the winter and electric in the summer.
Applications will be taken Monday through Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4:30 p.m. Applicants are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Arriving between these hours does not guarantee that an interview can be conducted; staff will serve as many applicants as possible during the scheduled interview times. It is recommended to arrive early.
All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month, the applicant will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill as well as a valid state or government-issued ID.
Applicants applying for crisis must have a disconnect or shut-off notice and for propane the tank must be at 10 percent or less. Additional documentation may be required at time of application.
No determination can be made until all requested information has been received. Regular LiHEAP will not prevent a shutoff and representatives will not call the utility company. The regular and crisis winter program will close April 30.
For more information, call (501) 279-2015, visit 1132 Benton St. in Searcy or visit capcainc.org.
