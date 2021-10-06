Seasonal writing contests open
The White County Creative Writers are sponsoring two seasonal contests for fall and winter.
The Christmas Devotional Contest should be a short devotional/inspirational prose or poem suitable for a religious publication. Winner may be offered publication in a small church-wide advent journal. Limit entries to 300 words max for prose, or 24 lines max for poetry.
The Short Story Contest should be a short story, any genre, with the subject of gratitude. Limit entries to between 1,200-1,500 words.
Awards includes $25 for first, $15 for second and $10 for third. Entry fee is $5 per entry, with multiple entries allowed with an additional $5 fee for each.
Mail entries to WCCW c/o Kim Vernon, P.O. Box 444, Pangburn, AR 72121. Entries must be postmarked by Nov. 12 and will not be returned.
Winners will be announced on the WCCW website at whitecountycreativewriters.org and prizes distributed by mail in December.
Republican women to meet
The White County Republican Women will meet Oct. 21 at noon at the New China Buffet, in the large meeting room.
Three of the Republican candidates for the office of White County circuit clerk will speak. Visitors are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.