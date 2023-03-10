El Paso Library chili supper and dessert auction
The annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction to support the El Paso Community Library will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 17 in the El Paso Community Center. There are no charges, but donations will be accepted at the door.
The supper will be followed by a dessert auction, with pies, cakes and cookies sold to the highest bidders. Proceeds from the event will be used to maintain the library.
Built in 1894 as a bank and placed on the National Historic Registry in 1990, the building was renovated through donations and volunteer support. The non-profit El Paso Parks and Playground Association owns and maintains the building.
The El Paso Community Library began operation in January 2017 and is a branch of the White County Regional Library System. Offering books, periodicals, movies and free online access, it is open to the public five days a week. The librarian is Janet Blansett.
Contributions may be made to the El Paso Parks and Playground Association. For more information, call (501) 288-7171 or (501) 944-1290.
Aviation Safety Stand Down event approaching
The Little Rock Flight Standards District FAA Safety Team and Arkansas Flight Safety Cooperative will host the 2023 Aviation Safety Stand Down on March 18 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Searcy Municipal Airport.
The event is a “Day to talk about safety,” according to organizers. Session tops include human factors, midair collision avoidance, airmanship, preflight after maintenance, airport operations and helicopter operations.
Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Burgers will follow the event. The event will also include door prizes and WINGS and aviation maintenance technician credits available.
For more information or to register visit www.faasafety.gov, search event SW11119678, call (501) 707-5468 or email wJamie.L.Black@faa.gov.
Pancake/sausage supper is March 27
The Lightle Senior Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, will host a Pancake/Sausage Supper on March 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Cost is $5 with dine-in or pickup options. All proceeds from the event will aid the center.
For more information, call (501) 268-2587, ask for Paula.
Area students among UCA graduates
The University of Central Arkansas conferred nearly 500 undergraduate and more than 180 graduate degrees and certificates through the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and Graduate School recently.
Area graduates included the following: Emme Ginder of Beebe, Associate of Arts; Eden-Soleil Johnson of Searcy, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts; Morgan Weithman of McRae, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts; Edith Evans of Beebe, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cody Weimann of Beebe, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brandi Crossen of Searcy, cum laude with a Bachelor of General Studies; Emilee Freeman of Searcy, Bachelor of General Studies; Colt Ziegenhagen of Beebe, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science; Levi Lewis of Beebe, magna cum laude undergraduate scholar with a Bachelor of Science; Bailey Gibbs of Searcy, Bachelor of Science; Savannah Long of Beebe, Bachelor of Science; Kaitlin Driskill of Searcy, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education; Rusty McCoy of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kristen Higgins of Beebe, Master of Arts in Teaching; Nathaniel Kersey of Beebe, Master of Arts in Teaching; Jackson Lake of Searcy, Master of Science; and Kristie Edwards of Bradford, Master of Science in Education.
ASU-Beebe scholarships applications
Privately-funded scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year at Arkansas State University-Beebe are now available for applications.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1. ASU-Beebe offers numerous private scholarships through donations from individuals and organizations. Often, these scholarships or endowments are established to honor a family member, classmate, mentor, friend or faculty member.
“We are excited that the number of scholarships continues to grow, as well as the number of students we can serve,” said Andrea Cole, ASU-Beebe development officer/major gifts.
New and returning students are encouraged to apply for a variety of privately funded scholarships administered by the ASU-Beebe Office of Institutional Advancement.
Scholarships require evidence of scholastic achievement and/or outstanding ability in the area of the award. Scholarships vary in amounts and duration of award, with some being campus-specific among the four ASU-Beebe campuses at Beebe, Heber Springs, Little Rock Air Force Base and Searcy.
To be considered for privately funded scholarships, students are encouraged to apply each year during the spring semester. Students will then be notified by email or mail if they are selected for one of the scholarships available.
Applicants for the privately funded scholarships may apply online at www .giveasub.com/scholarship application.
For more information, call (501) 882-3600 or visit www.asub.edu.
