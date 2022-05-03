Bald Knob Homefest begins Friday
A gospel night featuring live music will kickoff the Bald Knob Homefest Friday at 6 p.m.
Performers include Cassidy Williams, Michael Watkins, New Beginnings Church, Lexi Mize, Worden Baptist Church and Hometown Band.
Saturdays events will include a carnival, kids activities in the courtyard with a cake walk at 11:45 a.m., games, balloon artist, face painting and kids fire fighting challenge on Market Street for 5-6 year old at 2 p.m., 7-8 year old at 3 p.m. and those 10 and up at 3:45 p.m.
The event lineup includes the following:
10 a.m. — Grand parade (line up at school by 9 a.m.)
11:30 a.m. — National Anthem by studio students, Pledge of Allegiance and parade awards
12-1 p.m. — Dessert auction
1-1:30 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest for kids and adults
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Shortgradd Band
2:30-4 p.m. — Rythym Riders Band
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Male "Beauty" pageant
6-7:30 p.m. — Memphis Yahoos
8-10 p.m. — Huckleberry Jam
Arkansas Press Women award area student scholarship
Arkansas Press Women has selected Emma Jones, a junior at Harding University, as the recipient of its 2022 scholarship.
Jones will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a membership to APW during the Arkansas Press Women Awards Ceremony on May 21 at the Bailey Alumni Center at University of Arkansas-Little Rock.
“I am so honored to have been chosen to receive this scholarship, and I want to thank those at APW for helping support my academic career as a student journalist,” Jones said. “It's wonderful to feel validated for the efforts in journalism I have made at my own campus, and I am excited to use this opportunity to grow even more in my field.”
The APW scholarship is awarded annually to an outstanding undergraduate college student in Arkansas who is planning a career in mass communication or journalism.
Jones, a native of Mountain Home, is a double major in multimedia journalism and leadership and ministry with a minor in English. A rising senior with a 3.95 grade-point average, Jones plans to serve as editor-in-chief of The Bison during her senior year. After she graduates in 2023, Jones will pursue a career as a publications editor.
An affiliate of the National Federation of Press Women, Arkansas Press Women was founded in 1949 by women working in Arkansas newspapers to provide an opportunity to compete and network in a male-dominated industry.
Harding to hold spring commencement
Harding University’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held Saturday recognizing more than 700 students. Three ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. in the university’s George S. Benson Auditorium.
Members of this semester's graduating class represent 18 nations and territories and 39 states.
Three faculty members who will be retiring this summer have been chosen to speak at the commencement ceremonies this year.
- Dr. Clara Carroll, associate dean of the Cannon-Clary College of Education;
- Dr. Daniel Stockstill, associate dean of the College of Bible and Ministry;
- Dr. Phil Thompson, professor of Bible.
University President David Burks will recognize the candidates as they are recommended by the faculty for graduation. Doors open approximately one hour prior to each ceremony for guest seating. The ceremony is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required for admittance.
For tickets or more information, visit harding.edu/graduation.
