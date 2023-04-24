Lions Club to host fundraiser breakfast
The Searcy Lions Club will host a Saturday Morning Scramble Breakfast on April 29 at First Baptist Church in Searcy from 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Tickets are $5 and includes scrambled eggs, gravy, a choice of toppings which include green peppers, onions, mushrooms and jalapeño peppers, sausage, Canadian bacon, toast and a drink. Children under 6 eat free with an adult meal.
The club has been serving Searcy since 1947. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to pay for eyeglasses and eye exams for area residents in need.
El Paso Fish Fry to be held May 5
El Paso will hold its annual fish fry at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Community Center. Fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and homemade desserts will be served. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will benefit the city’s parks, playground and the El Paso library. For contact information, call (501) 796-3593.
Lincoln/Reagan Dinner ticket sale
The White County Republican Committee will hold its Lincoln/Reagan Dinner May 18 at Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, at 6:30 p.m.
Theme will be “It’s a New Day Dawning in Arkansas” and will feature keynote speaker Arkansas Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge. Tickets are $50 per person and $25 for students. Ticket sales end May 10. All proceeds from the event will go toward the committee, which aims to ensure the election of conservative Republicans.
For more information, email whitecogop@ hotmail.com.
Library recognizes volunteers
In recognition of National Volunteer Month, the White County Regional Library System recently recognized those who have volunteered over the past years at the public libraries.
Volunteers at the Searcy Public Library included Donna Hensley Nelson, Sydney Littleton, Zephi Biddle, Zebedee Biddle, Deanna Speer, Taylor Bell, Julianne Ramsey, Alysson Brewster, Krisha Patel, Javi Patel and Fajjar Cheema. Patty Corbit volunteered at the Lyda Miller Public Library in Bald Knob. Volunteers at the Pangburn Public Library included Cheryl Allen, Joyce Turley, Don and Alice Gatewood and Ricky King. Tom and Judy Riley, Anna Talley, Jan Hill, Mike and Barb Heflin and Sandy Johnson are several who have volunteered and/or contributed to the El Paso Community Library.
The White County Regional Library System also recognized the “many volunteers working under the umbrella of the WCPL Friends Foundation Inc. for the capital campaign for a new library facility for Searcy.”
This list of volunteers includes Jan Smith, Willie Abrams, Jean Ann Bell, Logan Cothern and Paul Gardner, who meet almost weekly as members of the Executive Steering Committee to plan and coordinate fundraising efforts.
Other volunteers include WCPL Friends Foundation Board President JoyLynn Edwards, members of the WCPL Friends Board, Steering Committee, Searcy Library Board, White County Regional Library Board, and “many others in the community.”
