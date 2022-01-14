Searcian named to Columbia College dean’s list
Adrienne Mason of Searcy was named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Mason attended the day campus in Columbia, Mo. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Several named to Harding College of Pharmacy dean’s list
Four area students were among 53 named to the Harding University College of Pharmacy dean’s list for fall 2021.
Those named to the list included Cody Lynch of Romance, Kaira Yates of Bradford, Claire Farley of Judsonia and Avneet Patel of Searcy. Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade-point average.
Three named to Southern New Hampshire University honors list
Codey Secrest of Beebe, Joel Bryant of Bald Knob and Cody Beck of Searcy were named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall 2021 president’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must earn 12 credits.
ASU-Beebe releases fall 2021 chancellor’s, deans’ lists
Area students were among 108 students who earned academic distinction during the fall 2021 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade-point average to be named on the chancellor’s list. Students included on the deans’ list must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
The lists are composed of students attending classes at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, the Little Rock Air Force Base and online campus locations.
Area students named to the chancellor’s list were:
Bald Knob: Madison Martin.
Beebe: Eden Ballew, Macy Gillette, Stephanie Lurz, Evelynn McCoy, Ashton McKenzie, Dalton McLaughlin, Colby Pflugradt, Nathan Tanner and Max Ziegenhagen.
Bradford: Marcus Carroll and Hannah Story.
El Paso: Brent Clark and Rebecca Parrish.
Judsonia: Dakota Davis.
McRae: Victoria Boggs.
Pangburn: Savannah Decker.
Rose Bud: Lane Vinson.
Russell: Savannah Adams.
Searcy: Hunter Altom, Felicite Bolden, Dakota Jordan, Myka Looney, Wyatt Mote, Carlos Neal, Sophia Nguyen, Kelsey Qualls, Zoe Rogers, Amber Schuurman, Michael Shipman, Faith Wise, Gracie Wise and Haylee Williams.
Area students named to the deans’ list were:
Bald Knob: Clifton Pearce, Jeanie Richards and Maddy Roberts.
Beebe: Ashton Bailey, Lizzie Belew, Keaton Bell, Benjamin Byrd, Jessica Dickerson, Emmie Driskill, Laci Garrett, Jordan Loyd, Lilian McCoy, Nova Morrison, Caleb Moser, Kylie Smith and Brandon Snowden.
Bradford: Taegen Mason.
Judsonia: Sarah Fields and Ethan Jones.
McRae: Geren Rosenlund.
Pangburn: Savannah Watkins.
Romance: Madison Walker.
Rose Bud: Hope Hartle and Ashley King.
Searcy: Tabitha Adams, Alaina Brewster, Seth Brown, Alexandra Bunn, Kurtis Burkett, Traci Davidson, Katelyn Gale, Melissa Gardner, Kevin Graham, Tyler Hunt, Jackson James, Ethan Jobe, Mario Larios, Josiah Overstreet, Hannah Schowe and Peyton Worley.
Arkansas Tech announces fall 2021 dean’s list
Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2021 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean’s list.
A total of 1,825 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2021. Included in the fall 2021 dean’s list are 820 students who achieved a 4.0 GPA.
Area students named to the list included:
Bald Knob: Haylee Jordan Bakeev and Kynlee Grace Brimer (4.0).
Beebe: Logan Michael Archer, Tennyson Lorena Douglas (4.0), Tailor Marie Propes Kimbriel, Alec Chayton Matlock, Douglas M. McCartney, Emma Grace Perry, Summer Lain Strickland (4.0) and Sarah Tate.
El Paso: Kathryn Elizabeth Hamilton.
Higginson: Jordan Makenzie Dunegan (4.0).
Judsonia: Briley Elizabeth Evans (4.0), Nicholas Alexander Garrett (4.0), and Janna Grace Smith.
McRae: Alexander James Holland (4.0).
Rose Bud: Parker Lee Benton, Savannah Paige Lacy and Kannon Fletcher Tate (4.0).
Searcy: Ainslee Nicole Henderson (4.0), Abigail Pauline Lochala (4.0), Elisabeth A. O’Connell (4.0), Aspen M. White and Griffin Henley Williams (4.0).
Searcian named to ATU-Ozark campus honor roll
Linzi Reese Wallace of Searcy was named to the Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus has announced its honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.
The ATU-Ozark campus honor roll honors students who complete a semester with a grade-point average between 3.5-3.9.
Students named to SAU honor lists
Three area students were among 554 students at Southern Arkansas University who earned a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the fall 2021 semester and have been named to its dean’s list.
Named to the list included Misty Danielle Phillips of El Paso, a senior elementary education (K-6 STEM) major; Hayden Reece Houck of Searcy, a senior marine biology major; and Jacob Guy Ripley of Searcy, a senior accounting major from Searcy.
Thomas Alexander Langley of Judsonia, a senior financial analysis major, was one of 432 named to the Southern Arkansas University president’s list, earning a 4.0 for the fall 2021 semester.
Scholarship deadline extended
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. (WCSPSF Inc.) spring 2022 scholarships has been extended until Jan. 31.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education in order to achieve skilled employment.
Interested applicants may view and print the application at www.aspsf.org. The application for WCSPSF Inc. scholarships must be printed and mailed to Box 8325, Searcy, AR 72145 by the deadline.
For more information, email wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
