Fundraiser to be held Saturday
The McRae Community Benefit Barbecue will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the McRae Masonic Lodge No. 687, 105 E. 1st St.
Dine-in or carry-out if available for $10 per ticket. For more information, call (501) 288-3966, (501) 230-7004 or (501) 288-4351.
Six Appeal to perform Oct. 5
Arkansas State University-Beebe 2021-22 Lecture-Concert Series will welcome Six Appeal A Cappella for a free outdoor concert during ASU-Beebe Family Week on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in The Grove behind State Hall on the Beebe campus.
In addition to the free concert, the ASU-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series has partnered with Student Activities and Great Western Dining Services during ASU-Beebe Family Week in providing free food to the first 300 concert attendees.
“We are excited to present our first Lecture-Concert event for the season,” said Andrea Cole, development officer/Major Gifts and co-chairperson of the Lecture-Concert Committee.
Six Appeal A Cappella vocal band repertoire spans a multitude of decades and genres, including pop, country, classic rock, jazz, R&B and more.
For more information, visit www.sixappealvocalband.com/.
