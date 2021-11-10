Cave II Ministries hosting revival services
The Cave II Ministries revival services will begin today at 6 p.m. and continue through Sunday at 6 p.m. each evening.
Pastor Larry Dale Steel will speak today, Dr. Rev. Larry Johnson on Saturday and evangelist Mike Wheeler on Sunday
Revival will be held at 501 Clinic St. in Searcy.
“For those hurting or needing more or just want to hear the word and the miracles of Gods words, come and receive,” the organization said.
Chili supper at El Paso
The El Paso Parks and Playground Association will host a chili supper Thursday.
Chili and dessert will be served beginning at 6 p.m. in the El Paso Community Center. A short business meeting will follow the dinner with reports on activities and projects conducted by the Parks and Playground Association. All interested persons are invited to attend.
No pre-registration is necessary. All food will be provided, but donations will be accepted at the door.
Two area writers win awards
The Poets Roundtable of Arkansas held its annual Poetry Day on Nov. 6 in Little Rock. Two members of the White County Creative Writers and Gin Creek Poets organizations won awards.
John McPherson won seven awards, including two first-place awards with “Papa’s Branch of Learning” and “Through a Glass Darkly,” along with two second- and two third-place awards, one third honorable mention and one fourth honorable mention.
Donna Nelson won four awards, including one first-place award with “Nature Heals,” along with one second- and one third-place award and one fifth honorable mention.
