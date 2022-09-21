Fall carnival approaching
Garner Youth/Community Center will hold its first Fall Carnival since 2019 on Oct. 8.
The carnival will be held at the Garner Gym, at the corner of South Main and Morris Avenue. Doors will be open at 3 p.m. and “we will be serving food and drinks at reasonable prices,” Katheryn Langston said. “We would love to feed your family their evening meal.”
Children’s games and the cake walk will start at 4 p.m. All games are 25 cents per play.
“You could take home a homemade cake for a quarter if you’re standing on the number being called when the music stops,” Langston said. “This carnival has taken place annually since I was a kid. I believe it started out as a dime a game. It’s been a quarter for years now though. Children can fish in a fishing pond, pick up a duck, throw a basketball or football, pitch bean bags at pumpkins, spin the spinning wheel or try their luck at hitting a golf ball, all for a quarter each game they play. We want them to leave happy, so they get a prize even if they miss.”
Beginning at 6 p.m., “folks can sit down and play bingo for a quarter a card,” Langston added. “We have plenty of prizes up for grabs. Although there are no money prizes, we do have nice gifts for those that call out that famous word. We know it’s hard for everyone right now, but we would love to have you come out and let us serve you. Hope to meet you all there.”
Searcy resident graduates from James Madison University
Alexander Matlock of Searcy graduated with a master’s degree in political science from James Madison University during commencement exercises in August 2022.
ASU-Beebe partners with Sunrise Motorsports for poker run
Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Searcy campus has partnered with Sunrise Motorsports to host the second annual Poker Run on Oct. 1, beginning at 10 a.m.
Each participant will follow a course with checkpoints at each campus, drawing a playing card for a chance to have the best poker hand at the end of the ride. All motorcycles, jeeps or anything drivable are welcome to participate in the poker run.
In addition to the poker run, there will be door prizes and food.
Registration will be held from 9-10 a.m. and will be $20 per driver (hand) and $10 per passenger. The event will start and end at Sunrise Motorsports, 800 Truman Baker Drive in Searcy. All proceeds will benefit the ASU-Beebe Searcy campus and Skills USA.
To register, visit asub.ticketleap.com/pokerrun.
