Searcian inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Nicole Reid of Searcy was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Reid was initiated at University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Commodity distribution to be held
The White County Commodity Distribution, sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, will be held Jan. 15 from 8-11 a.m. at the A.J. Baker National Guard Armory, 3105 S. Main St. in Searcy.
Items to be distributed include garbanzo beans, great northern beans, lentils, dark red beans, dry yellow split peas, dried blueberries, frozen blueberries, sliced American cheese, orange juice, apple juice, corn rice cereal, dried cherries, chicken fillets, instant milk, pasta spaghetti, cream of chicken, tortilla whole wheat and raisins.
Each household will receive one to three of each item as supplies last. Commodities will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requirements include a declaration of household income and photo identification. Those who are picking up commodities for someone must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving permission to pick up their commodities. Commodities may be picked up for only one other person.
The monthly income guidelines for the following family sizes are $1,383 for a family of one; $1,868 for a family of two; $2,353 for a family of three; $2,839 for a family of four; $3,324 for a family of five; $3,809 for a family of six; $4,295 for a family of seven; and $4,780 for a family of eight.
For more information or to volunteer to help assist with the distribution, contact Cordia Parks at (501) 329-3891 ext. 2133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.