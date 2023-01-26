Commodity distribution to be held
The White County Commodity Distribution, sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, from 8-11 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 in Searcy.
Items to be distributed include grape juice, tomato juice, peaches, raisins, vegetable soup, cream of mushroom soup, refried beans, kidney beans, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, farina wheat, beef stew, canned chicken and canned salmon.
Each household will receive one to three of each item as supplies last. Commodities will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requirements include a declaration of household income and those who are picking up commodities for someone must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving permission to pick up their commodities. Commodities may be picked up for only one other person. Distribution is curbside and bring a cell phone if possible.
The monthly income guidelines for the following family sizes are $1,473 for a family of one; $1,984 for a family of two; $2,495 for a family of three; $3,007 for a family of four; $3,518 for a family of five; $4,029 for a family of six; $4,541 for a family of seven; and $5,052 for a family of eight. Each additional family member adds $512.
For more information or to volunteer to help assist with the distribution, contact Junea Eubanks at (501) 733-5892 ext. 2095.
Students named to WBU president’s, dean’s lists
Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2022 fall semester.
The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average.
Those named to the list included Madison Wallace of Pangburn and Morgan Feltrop and Savannah Garringer, both of Searcy.
The dean’s list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Those named to the list included Drae Busselle of Bald Knob; Hayden Crafton and Gabby Patterson, both of Beebe, and Rylee Dardar of Searcy.
ATU announces fall 2022 dean’s list
Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2022 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean’s list.
A total of 1,709 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2022. Included in the fall 2022 dean’s list are 836 students who achieved a 4.0 GPA.
Area students named to the list included Haylee Jordan Bakeev of Bald Knob, Malaya Elisha Wilburd (4.0) of Bradford, John Thomas Modica and Brooklyn Shae Russell, both of McRae, and Taylor Bell (4.0), Ainslee Nicole Henderson (4.0), Abigail Pauline Lochala (4.0), Elisabeth A. O’Connell (4.0), Andrew Wayne Tyler, and Aspen M. White (4.0), all of Searcy.
Rose Bud student named to SAU Tech chancellor's list
Brylee Beene of Rose Bud was among several named to the Southern Arkansas University Tech's chancellor's list for fall 2022. The chancellor's list includes students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 grade-point average on all hours attempted.
