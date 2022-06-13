Several named to University of Central Arkansas honors lists
Several area students were among approximately 1,100 who were named University of Central Arkansas presidential scholars, including:
Jordan Alderson of Beebe, Emma Bles of Beebe, Brynn Castleberry of Searcy, Chaisey Fisher of Searcy, Catherine Hall of Beebe, Emily Housley of Searcy, Jaden Jackson of Searcy, Eden-Soleil Johnson of Searcy, James Leonard of Searcy, Michael Menton of Beebe, Madison Moffitt of Searcy, Breanna Molaison of Bald Knob, Austin Parton of Searcy, Katherine Peters of Searcy, Maryn Ramey of Searcy, Ronnie Romo of Bald Knob, Lenora Rowe of Beebe, Mikayla Shaw of Bald Knob, Caden Sipe of Searcy, Pedro Valdes of Griffithville, Audra Watts of Beebe, Patricia Yingling of Searcy and Colt Ziegenhagen of Beebe.
Students must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a presidential scholar.
Several area students were among approximately 1,300 who were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list, including:
Landon Bird of Bradford, Lillian Boyce of Beebe, Payton Broome of Beebe, Turner Burkett of Bradford, Heather Burks of Beebe, Breanna Cowell of Judsonia, Kaitlin Driskill of Searcy, Ethan Durham of Bradford, Edith Evans of Beebe, Juana Flores of Searcy, Braden Healy of Searcy, Mackenzie Heathscott of Searcy, Taylor Jones of Searcy, Levi Lewis of Beebe, Samantha Lopez-Montano of Searcy, Lauren Martin of Rose Bud, Nicholas Neal of Beebe, Colton Pallone of Pangburn, Jacob Pearlman of Searcy, Laura Porter of Beebe, Mason Putman of Searcy, Lacey Rowe of Bradford, Grace Sledge of Searcy, Erik Stinnett of Beebe, Sierra Strickland of Beebe, Mattison Vrooman of Searcy, Morgan Weithman of McRae, Lani Wolfe of Beebe and Spencer Wright of Beebe.
Eligibility on the dean’s list requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.
ASU-Beebe students earn registered nursing degree
The 2022 spring commencement at Arkansas State University-Beebe included the first class of students to earn their Associate of Applied Science in Nursing for registered nursing degree.
Area students earning their AASN degree were April McMurphy of Beebe and Jessica Sewell of Judsonia.
“We congratulate these students on this achievement,” said Cindy Smith, director of nursing. “The addition of this degree has allowed our students the opportunity to advance in the nursing field, as well as provide a greater impact on the health-care community.”
The Associate of Applied Science nursing degree is a bridge program that provides a pathway for students who have completed the licensed practical nursing or paramedics program to advance in their careers and the potential to earn a higher salary. Students who complete the degree requirements and successfully pass the National Council Licensure Exam will hold the credential of registered nurse.
Initially, a community assessment resulted in the need for qualified nurses in central Arkansas. The AASN curriculum was then developed and submitted with the degree program proposal for review by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, the ASU System Board of Trustees and the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. ASU-Beebe was officially approved to offer the AASN degree program in 2021.
