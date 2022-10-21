Trunk or treats, fall festivals approaching
Several cities and area churches will host trunk or treats and fall festivals.
Bald Knob will hold a trunk or treat Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in the downtown courtyard area. For more information, call (501) 283-4334.
Russell and Beebe will host trunk or treats Oct. 31. Russell will hold its event at 6 p.m. at the Russell School and Park. For more information, call (501) 283-0999. Beebe will hold its event at 5:30 p.m. downtown on Main Street. For more information, call (501) 882-8135.
First Baptist Church, 101 N. Elm. St. in Bald Knob, will hold a fall festival and trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. Event includes hot dogs, hamburgers, candy and games.
Jacob’s Place to host fundraiser
Jacob’s Place will host Hometown Heroes on Nov. 5 at Fellowship Bible in Searcy from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for the homeless mission and encourages attendees to bring household goods to donate. The organization hopes to fill a police car “full of toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products and more.”
Event will include food, games, a dunking booth, face painting and a bounce house along with Searcy firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and the National Guardsmen in attendance as well.
Operation Christmas Child drop sites announced
Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, will accept filled shoe boxes Nov. 14-21.
Shoe boxes are filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies to be sent to children in impoverished and war-torn areas.
“This is a great hands-on project for families, church and civic organizations,” the organization said. “Anyone can join in and bless these children who have so little.”
Those interested can pack a shoe box for a boy or girl, ages 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14, and fill the box. Items not to include are liquid items, toothpaste, candy or war-related items. After packing a box, add a $10 gift for shipping. For ideas and information, visit samaritanspurse.org.
Drop-off areas are staffed by volunteers who will mail the boxes. Drop-off locations and hours include the following:
The River, 389 CW Road, in Judsonia: Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 17, 2-4 p.m.; Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 20, 12-2 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rose Bud Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, 245 Friendship in Rose Bud: Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 15, 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 20, 12-5 p.m.; and Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to noon.
