Cemetery association to host homecoming
The Lebanon Cemetery Association will host its annual homecoming at the Cemetery Pavilion on June 11. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Morning activities will start at 10:45 a.m. with a memorial service, followed by a potluck dinner at noon and afternoon singing and fellowship.
Hannah Adams, a junior elementary education major from Pangburn, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2023 dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade-point average during the semester.
Lauren Brown of Searcy qualified for Belmont University’s spring 2023 dean’s list. Approximately 49 percent of Belmont’s 6,552 undergraduate students received the honor.
Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
