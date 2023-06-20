Car show to end in fireworks
The Judsonia Summer Blast Car Show will be held July 1 at Friendly Acres Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
The Judsonia Summer Blast Car Show will be held July 1 at Friendly Acres Park.
The show will be held from 1-4 p.m. with judging at 3 p.m. Prizes will be offered in various categories and concessions will be available for purchase.
A fireworks show will be held following the event.
Three area students were among 4,000 students named to the Mississippi State University spring 2023 president’s list. Those named to the list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Named to the list included Carson McFatridge of Bald Knob, Kaylee Watson of Judsonia and Gavin Sparks of Searcy.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.