Searcy route changes
The Searcy Sanitation Department will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Trash routes run Thursday will be ran today. Thursday recycling routes have already run. Friday recycling routes will be done today. All other routes remain the same.
Bald Knob VFW to meet
The Bald Knob VFW Post 10007 will meet Dec. 7 to select a new lifetime member.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at 3012 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob.
“Non-lifetime members are eligible and they must be in attendance during the meeting,” member Bill Morton said. “A lifetime membership will no longer pay annual dues. The Bald Knob VFW awards this lifetime membership to one eligible member quarterly.”
Writing group elects new officers
The White County Creative Writers group held elections during its November meeting recently.
Those elected include President Gary Rogers, Vice President Kim Vernon Rogers, Secretary Anthony Woods, Treasurer and Conference Chairperson Rhonda Roberts, Press Agent Del Garrett and Web Master Steve May.
WCCW offers training and help with publishing for beginning and professional writers and holds an annual writers conference for contests and cash prizes.
For more information, visit www.whitecountycreative wroters.org.
Scholarship organization elects new board
The White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. recently selected its board officers for 2021.
Selected to serve are Chairperson Justin Lawson; Vice Chairperson Loyal Crawford; Treasurer Kay Price; and Secretary David Crouch. Immediate Past Chairperson is Lisa Weathers. Executive Director is Dan Newsom.
The White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. provides scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post secondary education in an effort to provide a better life for themselves and their children.
Since its beginning in 1999, White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. has awarded 706 scholarships with a combined value of $441,074.00.
For more information, email wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
