Back to school hair cuts offered
The fifth annual Back to School Cutz will be held Aug. 11 hosted by the Extra Myles Foundation.
The event will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with no walk-ins after 2:30 p.m. at J. Myles BarberShop and Salon, 3005 Hawkins Drive in Searcy. This will be for ages 2-12 with no exceptions made. No other services will be offered during the visit.
There will be three licensed barbers and two professional hair braiders. Refreshments will be served. Masks are recommended and hair should be shampooed to receive services.
“Come out and support so we can prepare for another blessed upcoming school year,” owner Joseph Myles said.
Donations of school supplies will be accepted.
For more information, call (501) 288-2149.
Prayer for start of school approaching
Prayers for White County Schools is coordinating the third annual Back to School Prayer time to be held Sunday.
“We want all of White County schools covered in prayer,” said Britney Finley with the event. “We are asking people to gather their neighbors and pray on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.”
Those who would like to host can contact Finley at (501) 279-8822.
“We do have a prayer guide for hosts if they would like some structure to the time,” she added. “We also have group text messages to join that sends weekly prayer prompts for our schools throughout the school year. We have seven host sites so far.”
For more information, visit Prayers for White County Schools on Facebook.
