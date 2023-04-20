Pioneer Village to host Spring Open House
Costumed guides will be a part of the Pioneer Village Spring Open House to be held May 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and May 7 from noon-4 p.m.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 12:37 pm
Costumed guides will be a part of the Pioneer Village Spring Open House to be held May 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and May 7 from noon-4 p.m.
The event also will include toy trains, Master Gardeners' Plant Sale, kettle corn, pioneer crafters, vendors, games, food trucks, dancing and music. All the buildings at 1200 Veterans Blvd. in Searcy will be open. The event also will include a Civil War re-enactment. Admission is free with donations accepted.
For more information, call (501) 278-5010 or (501) 279-1010.
The Bald Knob Rotary Club will hoping to re-established a tradition held by the Lions Club by hosting a Pancake Breakfast during Homefest.
The club will host the event May 13 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at the Bald Knob United Methodist Church, 307 E. Center St. in Bald Knob, in the Whitney Family Life Center. Tickets are $10.
The College of Agriculture at Arkansas State University recently recognized its outstanding students for the 2022-23 academic year during a convocation of scholars, according to Dr. Mickey LaTour, dean.
Taylor Richards of Griffithville, BSA agricultural business, was among those recognized. The Chancellor’s Scholar Award for the highest overall grade-point average in the college was presented to Brodie Couch of Brookland, who is completing a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree with a major in animal science with an emphasis in pre-veterinary and a minor in biology.
Others who received recognition included:
The Olen P. Nail Outstanding Junior Award was presented to Claudia Rector of Jonesboro, an animal science major with an emphasis in pre-veterinary medicine.
